10 Gestures That Tell Kids 'I Adore You' — Without Saying A Word

Feb 15, 2023
Love keeps people together and makes us feel safe, hopeful, and happy.
We all gain from love, whether we give it or receive it.
Sometimes, life gets hard, and we feel rushed. Worry and anger consume us, and we begin using up all of our emotional energy. As a result, we forget to let love fill our hearts and lives as it should.
Children, however, need consistent reinforcement that they are loved. This doesn't always have to be done with words (though words are important, too), it can also be done with small gestures and acts of love.
Smiling at them and looking in their eyes when you arrive home from work or pick them up from school is a powerful way to show your child you adore them without words.
Here are ten more ways to show kids you adore them:
I've put these together for myself because I know life gets busy, and we tend to forget that there are always little ways to show love to our children that are worth the work.
1. Show patience in stressful situations.
Did anyone else get up at 4 a.m.? Or do you need to change the sheets in the middle of the night?
When things like this happen, I can start to feel angry. I quickly forgive myself and my kids, move on, and accept the challenge.
As a result, I can parent with more love, patience, and joy, and I'm sure my kids will feel more loved because of it. When I start the day this way, I can receive and give love better.
2. Take the time to share a meal with them.
I'm often guilty of giving my kids their plates at the table while I grab a quick bite in the kitchen. I rush back to do the dishes, prepare food for the next meal, or do some other odd job at the counter.
When I take the time to sit down with my kids and eat with them, I always, always enjoy the meal more. I know they also like it when we all eat together. It's a simple way to be there for them and show them that I care enough to put everything else on hold, even if it's just for 10 minutes.
3. Speak to them softly.
Having a soft tone is about more than just our voices. It's also about how we move and how we look. I'm sure that speaking to our kids in a soft voice makes a difference and helps them feel our love.
4. Laugh with them.
So often, we can become like drill sergeants of the home. Do you seem to constantly give orders: "Eat your food, put on your shoes, and pick up your toys." I'm sure you have felt this way before.
Try making funny faces, telling jokes, playing games, or just laughing — your children just might respond to you very differently.
It can be hard, especially if you're not used to that kind of humor and have many other things on your mind, but I know it's worth the effort.
Laughter is an excellent way for love to flow.
5. Pay close attention.
We don't always hear what our kids say because we're often preoccupied with something else and are not paying attention.
Challenge yourself to listen more, listen better, and ask for clarity if you don't understand or hear something. Even in a hurry, take a moment, and turn around to face them, so they have your undivided attention.
When someone gives you their full attention, So that's how my kids will feel.
6. Play with them.
Now, I'm not saying that we should always play with our kids. And I don't even mean that it has to be all pretend play where you have to be a princess all the time (or, in my case, a Transformer).
But having a race to the car, using your index finger as a little character to give directions, turning meal prep into a "Cooking Show," or turning instructions into a song can lighten the mood and bring some smiles.
Children love to play, and when we play with them, we show them that we care about who they are and what they like.
7. Move around.
High fives, quick shoulder rubs, hugs, and secret handshakes. Without saying it, these small actions show kids that you care about them and are there for them.
8. Make your atmosphere more kid-friendly.
Set up your house to meet your kids' needs.
For example, we make sure that each child has a stool so that they can both use one when they need it. We also ensure that there is a flashlight next to the bed, cups of water are easy to get, and favorite toys and books are in easy-to-reach places.
Paying attention to kids' specific needs and noticing when their tastes change goes a long way toward showing care and love for them.
9. Give them the space to make mistakes.
Let's not hold it against them when they trip, spill, knock things over, refuse to eat your home-cooked meals, hit, and do other things that kids do. Let's love them, show them how to do better next time, and give them a chance to make up for their mistake.
When we expect our kids to be perfect, we don't accept them for who they are, flaws and all. We should love ourselves and our children no matter what mistakes we make.
The tone of our relationship, which we hope will be loved now and in the future, is set by how we react to mistakes or bad decisions.
10. Remember to smile.
It's easy to cook, clean, shop, do laundry, and do other chores with a blank face. I know this because I've been there a lot.
But when you do these things with enthusiasm and joy, even just by smiling, you will see that it makes you and your kids feel better.
We don't need to act like life is easy and fun all the time, but we can choose to be happy no matter what we're going through.
