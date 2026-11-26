Just one decade ago, the research team at Sesame Workshop, the educational organization responsible for Sesame Street, conducted a study to better understand the role of kindness in family life. Now they've followed up with a survey of 2,080 parents and caregivers across the U.S. to see how that value has shifted over time.

Their updated findings reveal that "parents are increasingly concerned that children are growing up in an unkind world, even as they see their own children as kinder and more resilient."

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers all have completely different ideas of the most important values to teach kids

Boomers and Gen X parents thought teaching responsibility was one of the most important values they could share with their kids. Now, millennials and Gen Z take a more emotional approach to parenting and teach their kids to value being good to people.

Boomers believe in teaching kids traditional values that shape them into responsible adults.

Since boomers are an older generation, many of their values seem old-fashioned to younger people, and that isn't much different when it comes to parenting. They taught their kids traditional values, and they can’t help but shake their heads at parents who don’t do the same now.

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In a study published in the journal Socius, researchers examined how parenting has changed over the years. When boomers were raising their children, autonomy and obedience were the biggest priorities. This gave boomers a reputation for being overly strict, and they don't necessarily disagree. In a 2015 survey from Pew Research Center, they said they felt like they were overly critical as parents.

Boomers were raised to believe that everyone had a responsibility to provide for their families and respect authority. That’s not only something they passed onto their kids, but also their biggest gripe with modern parents who aren’t teaching the same thing.

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Gen X thinks kids should learn to be self-reliant, even with a strong support system behind them.

When they were kids themselves, Gen X didn’t receive an awful lot of guidance from their busy parents. This pushed them to become helicopter parents, which psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff, PsyD, said is why their “children lack independence, which can affect them into adulthood.”

It’s kind of like Gen X was so focused on not repeating their own parents' mistakes that they overcorrected. Many reported a tendency to give in instead of standing their ground in the 2015 Pew survey.

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Still, they instilled important lessons in their children that their own parents would have approved of. A separate Pew Research survey from 2014 found that Gen X parents taught their kids to be hard workers with good manners. And, despite their helicopter parenting, they emphasized independence, too.

While boomers were focused on preparing kids for the future, Gen X tried to combine that with really being there for them at the same time. They think that kids need to know how to take care of themselves, but they should never be without support when doing so.

Millennials give kids so much emotional support that they might miss teaching them to develop those skills themselves.

Millennials are generally independent thinkers, which plays a big role in how they parent. They feel responsible for getting their children ready for adult life like previous generations, but they also pay more attention to their well-being in the present.

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Some people think millennials are softies, and research makes that understandable. In the 2015 survey from Pew Research Center, they described themselves as overprotective parents who probably praise their kids too much.

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But even with their focus on emotional intelligence, millennials don’t always prioritize teaching their children about those values. Sesame Workshop's survey found that parents thought their kids were less kind and more anxious 10 years ago.

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That doesn’t mean that millennials don’t teach their kids how to protect their mental health. They’ve been raising kids during a really difficult time, so some of the lessons they’re trying to impart probably aren’t sticking no matter how hard they try.

Gen Z thinks kindness and compassion are the best values they can teach their kids.

It’s not totally clear what Gen Z thinks about parenting yet since some of them aren’t old enough to have kids. But Dr. Schiff said she’s noticed those who have become parents are “placing pressure on themselves.”

That probably explains why the 2023 Parenting in America Today report from Pew Research Center found that parents are most worried about their kids’ mental health and the possibility of them being bullied.

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Based on the Sesame Workshop survey, they’re doing a pretty good job of combating those problems. Today's parents are not only trying to raise kinder kids, but also placing more emphasis on general empathy than good manners.

Gen Z parents don’t think the world is a very kind place these days, so that’s what they want to teach their children. Older generations were more concerned about showing respect through proper etiquette, but they think there’s nothing more important than raising kids who care.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.