Boomer & Gen X Parents Often Said 'I Love You' In 8 Ways Their Kids Didn't Always Notice

Boomer and Gen X parents may have seemed aloof when it came to their kids, but they really just showed their love more than they said it. Kids didn't always notice those gestures, though.

If your parents worked tireless hours, they cared deeply for you. They wanted to support you and make sure you had a better life than they did. They were showing you their love even though they rarely said, "I love you."

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How Boomer and Gen X parents told their kids they loved them without ever saying the words:

1. They showed up to every big event

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Whether you were playing a major sports game or performing at your school recital, you’d look in the crowd and see your parents. Even if they were supposed to be at work late, they found time to get out and support you. This is a true act of love. They wanted to be there for every big moment, no matter what it took.

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Parents who supported their children through their big events made them feel secure. They knew they’d look out into the crowd and see them sitting there. It showed how much they cared and the lengths they would go to support their kids. That’s love, whether they said the words or not.

2. They worked hard to provide

I grew up with parents who worked outside the home. Sometimes, it was hard. I was lucky to go to my aunt's house, but I know some kids who were left on their own most of the day. It could feel lonely, but each parent wanted their kids to have a better life than they did. They may not have always said “I love you,” but their hard work was a strong indicator.

There is no right or wrong way to be a parent. It can be difficult for children not to hear these words; parents who showed their love through long hours at work and financial stability are valid. They cared deeply about supporting their children to keep them safe. They had the money to support themselves and allow their children every opportunity they wanted.

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3. They treated their kids' friends like family

Not everyone grew up with parents who supported their friends. How many times did you hear your mom call someone a bad influence? They were likely concerned that someone would lead you down the wrong path. It’s a valid concern. Sometimes it was true, and they were protecting their kids. Other times, they may never have taken the chance to get to know them. Parents who truly embraced your friends did so because they loved you deeply.

They wanted to be a welcoming space for you and your friends. Let me guess: they’d order a pizza and encourage your friends to spend the night, and give you full access to the living room TV, even if the screaming kids annoyed them. This was a serious sign of love.

4. They supported their passions

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Some parents pushed their kids into the hobbies and passions they wanted them to have. Parents who were into sports might have signed their children up for them each year without considering their interests. Not every parent is cut out to nurture their kids’ passions. If your parents did, it shows how much they cared. They wanted you to be happy.

Parents supported their kids by honing in on their specific interests. They encouraged them to challenge themselves and embrace their passions.

5. They showed love through food

In some families, food is a love language. Grandparents and parents love cooking for the kids in their lives. It makes them feel fulfilled. If you grew up with family members who constantly asked you if you ate, they wanted to make sure you were taken care of. Checking in with you showed how much they loved you.

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A study found that feeding children positively affects their mental health. It helps nurture healthy development. It’s a form of love and connection that some people may not realize.

6. They watched from the porch when you walked to school

Boomer and Gen X parents may have let their kids have more independence. They likely grew up walking to school and hanging out with their friends until the streetlights came on. That doesn’t mean they fully neglected their kids. Instead, they gave them space while still keeping them safe. When their kids left for school, they stayed on the porch until they were safely out of view. It was a sign of love.

They weren’t helicopter parents, but they still cared. They wanted their children to be safe without smothering them. Giving them independence teaches them confidence. They learn to trust themselves and their ability to take care of themselves.

7. They saved all schoolwork and projects

My mom kept too many pieces of my schoolwork. She did it because she was proud of me, which always felt good. However, she really cherished every silly little thing I did. A few years ago, when we were moving out of my childhood home, I found a tiny piece of paper I wrote the word ‘cats’ on and filled in with colored pencils. Why on earth did she keep that? I couldn’t tell you.

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Clearly, parents like this are beaming with pride about their children. They want to remember these little moments. The first A on a test is special, so is their best drawing from school. These are keepsakes from a simpler time. Plus, drawing helped their children master fine motor skills; a massive childhood milestone.

8. They constantly bragged about their amazing kids

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People who brag about their kids aren’t always fun to be around. Let’s be honest, other parents rarely want to talk about anything but their own kids. However, hearing how proud someone is of their kids is sweet. It can boost a child’s confidence when they hear their parents complimenting them to others. We all deserve to hear about our strengths.

Sure, this isn’t always the best option because it can be frustrating to hear all the time. That doesn’t change the fact that they are proud of their kids and acknowledge their accomplishments.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.