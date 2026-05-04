Gen Xers were dubbed the “latchkey generation” for a reason. They spent most of their time alone, figuring out how to take care of themselves and fill their time without constant parental supervision.

Independence and maturity weren't choices for them, especially for young girls and eldest daughters who assumed many obligations and responsibilities at a young age. The expectations placed upon them didn’t come with a lot of praise or validation. And while there are many reasons some younger people now consider the childhood Gen X experienced controversial, Gen X women are also smarter than most, specifically because of the ways they were raised differently from those of other generations.

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Gen X women are smarter than most thanks to 11 ways they were raised differently from other generations

1. When they were alone, they were truly alone

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While some kids today spend time alone with a parent or adult in another room, Gen X kids were alone when they were truly alone. Without mindless entertainment or cellphones to distract them from boredom and stillness, they really did have to learn to manage solitude.

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While they might have complained about being bored, this time offered them all kinds of benefits, from teaching them the power of independence to boosting their creativity. Especially for young women, who are often socialized to rely on others, this time cultivated an important sense of self-reliance.

Unstructured time is essential for kids' well-being, but for modern kids today, with cell phones and parents always around to ensure their safety and entertainment, they miss out on chances to cultivate maturity and self-reliance early on.

2. They were taught to wait for what they wanted

Without the instant gratification of getting everything they asked for and needing to do actual work to get any kind of compensation, Gen X women grew up with an important self-assuredness and patience. Even things like film cameras had a processing time that required kids to wait, compared to the instant convenience and accessibility for young people today.

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They learned the virtue of patience quickly, and while it might seem unimportant to kids, as adults, it protects them from the allure of things like consumerism and constant convenience.

3. They learned to cope with dark humor

Self-reliance and the reality of their childhood cultivated a dark humor that other generations don’t understand in Gen X people. Yes, dark humor is often a sign of intelligence, but it can just as easily be a coping mechanism for the trauma and struggle that kids from this era experienced growing up.

Their alone time, freedom, and struggle all fed into great character development and personality traits later in life, but without the perspective of their growth, these experiences can feel like a burden for some Gen X people. They didn’t have the cushy relationships with gentle parents that many young people do today, and that comparison can prompt a lot of dark humor as they cope and heal.

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4. They read more books

Without constant TV and cell phones to entertain them, many Gen X kids relied on books for entertainment. Gen X women specifically spent more time reading for leisure than women in other generations, growing their intelligence, knowledge, and ability to sit with stillness for long periods.

As kids, reading for leisure promoted better development and well-being, according to a study from the University of Cambridge, but as adults, this hobby sticking around provides all kinds of benefits, from empathy to intelligence and a greater perspective.

5. They built better friendships

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Especially when their friends were the only people around, Gen X kids had to manage disputes and figure out how to solve their problems on their own. Hard conversations, setting boundaries, and crafting quality time all happen on their own time, without parents stepping in.

They couldn’t resort to hiding inside, behind their phones, or next to their parents to manage all their problems. Especially for women in this generation who were expected to be “peace makers” at home for all of their siblings, and sometimes, for their parents, too, it’s not surprising that they brought that same mentality into their platonic relationships.

That’s why so many women adopt people-pleasing behaviors more often than men in their lives, because they were socialized to feel responsible for managing people’s emotions and doing emotional labor. While it taught to cultivate strong friendships, in other aspects, it also required a lot of personal growth to unlearn for the sake of well-being.

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6. They had to be stubborn

From managing physical pain while playing outside alone to developing resilience from managing household responsibilities without a ton of praise, resilience is a common trait among Gen Xers. They’re stubborn because they know they can rely on themselves

While this stubbornness can sometimes spiral into an inability to ask for help, part of the reason their stress levels are often much higher than those of other generations, along with expectations of caregiving, it also cultivates self-assuredness. These women aren’t dependent on anyone to feel secure, because they know their problem-solving skills and intelligence are enough to sustain themselves.

7. They’re imaginative

Gen X women had to be creative to solve problems and manage their boredom when their parents were not at home. They had to lean into the unstructured play that ultimately prompted better development into adulthood.

Unlike many young people today, they developed some serious, practical life skills from being the least parented generation and gained intuitive skills and imagination from living life on their own. Their parents' analytical, realist minds didn’t immediately sabotage their ability to think creatively and out of the box, and that’s a superpower they still carry with them as adults.

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8. They learned to manage their emotions early

Without a safe space to talk about mental health or to seek help when they were struggling, many young Gen X girls had to learn to manage and regulate their emotions on their own.

Compared to kids today with online accessibility to mental health resources and more support in communities and sometimes at home, these generations either suppressed feelings or dealt with them directly. While some Gen Xers have experienced the turmoil of unresolved trauma and poor coping skills from childhood, others feel more resilient and emotionally stable than ever because they figured out how to cope without relying on others all the time.

9. They became resourceful to make the most of their situation

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Girls of this generation couldn't always rely on others. They had their alone time, figured out how to solve their problems, and managed their emotions without a ton of help from parents. Especially for women expected to manage emotional labor and be peacemakers for their siblings at home, the ability to figure things out and be resourceful came naturally over time.

If they weren’t resourceful, the chaos that would follow would ultimately be placed on their shoulders, especially as the eldest daughter at home.

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10. They learned to gratify themselves internally

Without parents who praised them for the bare minimum or compensated them for doing chores at home, Gen X kids learned to manage their responsibilities without gratification. They didn’t need constant validation and reassurance, so they could make decisions and craft their routines on their own time.

Whether it was acting with integrity, solving a problem, or leaning into a challenge, these Gen X kids boosted their own motivation without relying on anyone else to do it for them.

11. They learned to question roles silently

Gen X girls who watched their mothers get burnt out from unsustainable expectations in relationships and at home, usually while still working and earning the same as their male counterparts, learned to quietly challenge the traditional norms they were socialized into following. Despite not necessarily having the words to push back, they quietly questioned the relationship expectations and gender roles their mothers carried.

Even if they still adhered to some social norms and didn’t question them out loud, their sense of personal empowerment came from avoiding the same fates as their mothers and the women in their lives. Their independence became a superpower, especially later in life when they left the house and started their own adult lives.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.