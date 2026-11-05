Dads Who Show Love By Action & Not Words Usually Say 8 Phrases That Mean They Care

Not all dads know how to talk about their feelings, so instead of using flowery words to express their love, they show it in little things they do. That car problem you had? Fixed. That ex-boyfriend you dumped? He celebrates with you. He knows that a father's love can change everything for a child.

That doesn't mean they're cold and detached. Great dads are open and welcoming. They just don't always use the same words to express their love and devotion.

Here are 8 phrases said by dads who show love by action, not super emotional words:

1. 'Let me know when you get home'

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Dads don't need to shout from the rooftops that they love their kids, they can clearly see it when they say, "Let me know when you get home." Sure, they may not say "I love you" often, but they always want their kids to be safe. The world often feels dangerous when you become a parent, so it's only natural for dads to worry about the people they love most.

That's probably why they check in so much. It doesn't need to be a grand speech. As long as it's clearly done out of love and not control, letting their concern for their children's safety be known, he's showing just how much he cares.

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2. 'I already took care of it'

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Dads who love their children don't need to say it every day. They may not be the sentimental type, but they show that they care by saying, "I already took care of it" when it comes to little everyday acts of service.

These dads stay on top of their kids' needs. Instead of waiting until the last second, they do everything before their kids even have to ask. Washer fluid running low? They took care of it. Almost out of milk? He grabbed some on his way home.

That's probably why their kids feel so loved. As the Human Project Foundation said, "Every human being, regardless of background or life circumstances, has a fundamental need to be heard, understood, and accepted." So, good job, dads. If you usually say, "I already took care of it," you're doing a fantastic job!

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3. 'Have you eaten yet?'

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Dads don't need to buy their kids a PlayStation to feel loved or write them a poem to say "I love you". Dads who ask their kids if they've eaten yet show just how much they care.

Food isn't just a want, it's a need. But it's so much more than that. Kids need food for nutrients, but food can also bring unexpected comforts. One study found that eating comforting food can actually improve people's mood.

That's why dads are kinda obsessed with asking this question. Are you actually hungry? Probably not, but it doesn't matter. Dads want their kids to feel loved and safe. So, if it means getting McDonald's at one in the morning, so be it.

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4. 'Call me if you need anything'

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Some dads don't do well with gooey words of affection. They probably cringe at the thought of saying their vulnerable feelings out loud. However, if there's one thing they remind their kids, it's "Call me if you need anything." It doesn't matter what time it is or what trouble you stirred up. They'll be there for you, no matter what.

They cherish you dearly and never want you to be alone. And while they may not realize it, their unwavering support matters more than they think. After all, having a strong support system benefits people's mental and physical health. That's why these dads rock. Their devotion is seriously life-saving.

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5. 'Be careful out there'

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If you've ever met a dad who told his teenagers and young adult kids to keep their head on a swivel, you know that teaching them to protect themselves is a major act of love. He probably trained them to look for the exits when they go to parties and concerts and how to park in the safest spot in the parking lot.

Dads who aren't big on "I love you" don't want to be a bother, but they seriously care about their kids. They might not say it outright, but you can tell where their heart is every time they say this. Deep down, they're terrified every time their kids leave the door.

Remember: they raised you since you were an infant. That bond doesn't leave the moment you learn how to drive. Their protective instincts stick with them until they're old and gray and they want you to feel safe and strong.

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6. 'I can come and get you'

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Dads who show love best through actions don't mess around when it comes to their kids. They don't care if their kids are in another state or if it's three in the morning. If they need them, they'll always say "I can come and get you." People will call him extra or maybe too soft, but he always lets his kids know a ride's available.

Is it a slight inconvenience and annoyance? Yes, but he doesn't care. He shows up when it counts the most. That's probably why his kids love him so much. After all, kids who feel supported tend to have fewer psychological and behavioral problems.

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7. 'You don't have to worry about that'

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They might suck at telling their kids "I love you" but they'll always find a way to make their life easier. Every single day, these dads tell their kids, "You don't have to worry about that." They need an oil change? They've got it taken care of. They need money for their college textbooks? They'll work double.

That's probably one reason why the TikTok dad named Bo Petterson has stolen so many hearts online. Bo and his daughter started a TikTok to bring Bo's devoted dad lessons to the masses, and people around the world respond to each video by saying how much they miss their own dads. They say how much it means to them to have Bo's videos to learn from and feel comforted by.

Dads like Bo keep their promises, too. They show up and take care of what they say they will, and they know how crucial this is to a parent-child bond.

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8. 'I'm proud of you'

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Does hearing "I love you" mean a lot to kids? Yes, and great dads do say it.

But not all good dads have to say it every day to help their kids feel secure and loved. Every time they say, "I'm proud of you," it seriously shows just how much they care.

Growing up, kids have a lot of anxiety. They don't know if they're doing anything right, and they're often deeply afraid of disappointing their parents or not measuring up.

That's why reassurance goes a long way. The more dads reassure their kids, the more confident their kids become.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.