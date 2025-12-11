Dad Shares The 5 House Rules He Enforces So His Sons Don’t Lose Themselves To Money Or Tech

Raising kids is all about setting them up with the right tools and resources that they'll need when they become adults and are out tackling the world on their own. You never want your kids to feel as if they're unprepared for the challenges that are coming their way, and in a world where both money and technology shape everything around us, it's more important than ever to teach them how to navigate those obstacles.

In a video, a dad named Leong shared that his sons have reached an age where they're asking for pocket money. To teach them the responsibility that comes with having their own money, he created a list of rules that center on both money and tech use, and admitted that many of the rules he came up with for his sons were also the ones he followed when he was a kid.

Dad shared the 5 house rules he enforces so his sons don't lose themselves to money or tech:

1. Money and tech are tools to help us grow

Leong wanted his sons to understand that neither money nor tech can replace actual happiness. Instead, being kind and working hard will help bring a fulfilling life. He explained to his sons that these things should only serve to support who you already are, not replace the parts of you that should matter the most.

To him, money and technology shouldn't take up more space in your life than they deserve, and that's why he made sure that this was the most important rule that his sons should learn.

2. Do important things first

"We sleep well, we eat healthy, we play outside, we do homework, we do chores," Leong explained. "Those are always things that come first with no exceptions." It's about making sure his sons understand that discipline will get them further in life than just relying on instant gratification. He wants them to understand the importance of not only taking care of their bodies but also their minds.

Being able to handle their responsibilities and the commitments that they make to other people, as well as to themselves. When kids don't learn early on to tackle the tasks that matter the most, they tend to grow into adults who get easily overwhelmed and even become extreme procrastinators.

"For parents, teaching responsibility often requires thankless education. Unpopular at the time, these lessons can have enduring and empowering value over time as the adolescent practices telling the truth, following the rules, and keeping agreements," insisted psychologist Carl Pickhardt. "Responsibility empowers independence."

3. Learn small things before we do big things

Leong explained, "We practice spending $2 before we try to spend $20. We try playing with small apps before we jump onto big platforms. We learn by biting off what we can chew."

It's all about making sure his sons understand the value of pacing themselves, which will help with their overall confidence as they get older. By starting small and working their way up to bigger things, including spending, they're able to make smarter choices and really weigh all their options before committing. In terms of finances, his sons will understand that not every big purchase needs to be made.

4. Mistakes are okay

Leong wants his sons to understand that mistakes are not a problem; the real problem is trying to hide them and act as if they didn't happen. It's through these mistakes that growth occurs, which is why kids should always be encouraged to make them in the first place.

But above all else, they should know to be honest with the people around them, in this case, their parents, as well as with themselves. You can't expect to have a different outcome if you haven't at least failed and learned from that failure.

"Learning from their mistakes now will help your children evolve into adults who perceive problems as opportunities and persevere to exceed the status quo," explained board-certified neurologist Judy Willis. "As your children build mistake tolerance and tenacity through setbacks, they will recognize mistakes as opportunities that increase understanding and skills rather than indications of failure."

5. Our job is to be ourselves

"A kid's job is to be a kid, not to solve Daddy's adult problems like earning money," Leong insisted. "My job as an adult is to deal with my problems, not to solve other people's problems, people that I cannot control."

His kids shouldn't ever feel pressured to grow up too fast or take on responsibilities that aren't their problem. Kids should be able to grow up in environments that let them be young and innocent for as long as possible. At the same time, learning that they are only responsible for their issues helps them as they get older, so they don't take on the burden of trying to fix everyone else's issues and end up becoming people-pleasers.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.