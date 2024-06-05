Dad Claims His 15-Month-Old Daughter Is 'Ruining His Life'

The idea that parenting is easy or comes naturally is a myth. All parents struggle in some way at some point. However, few would probably go so far as to say they feel like their kid is ruining their lives.

That’s exactly what one man did, though, in reference to his daughter who is less than two-years-old.

A dad felt like his daughter was ‘ruining his life.’

One mom anonymously posted on Reddit asking for advice after her husband made some disturbing comments about their young daughter.

Advertisement

“My 15-month-old sleeps on a floor bed in our room,” she shared. “I was laying down with her, putting her to sleep. She was falling asleep but tossing and turning, and hit her head on my head and started crying.”

Advertisement

The woman’s husband did not take this well.

“My husband burst in the room and said, ‘All she does is scream every night,’ (she does not) and then proceeded to say, ‘She’s ruining my life,’ and then threw himself into bed,” she said.

This mom feels like she is thoroughly alone when it comes to parenting.

“He doesn’t do anything with our toddler,” she said. “I 100% take care of her needs. I even solo parented her entire first year because he was out of town for work for nearly a year … I have never had any sort of help with her. I do not live near family nor do I have friends, so it’s been me and her since she was born. She’s with me every minute of every day.”

Advertisement

The mom was also quick to shut down anyone who would accuse her husband of having an affair during the time he was away for work.

“Before anyone says he’s cheating, it’s highly unlikely. He’s a union millwright, and I know he works 60-80 hours a week. I have access to all his accounts across literally everything, and it’s highly unlikely he’d have the energy to put in the effort to pursue another relationship,” she explained.

This man’s complaining is not just limited to his daughter, though.

“He’s also been upset about me not being pregnant already again, specifically with a boy, as if I can just choose what gender my body grows,” she said. “Why the [expletive] would I want another child when I’m barely hanging on with one I already have on my own with no help from anyone?”

Advertisement

While these claims are concerning, what the woman said got even more disturbing.

An update added to the post showed even more of her husband’s true nature. The mother and wife went on to say that she is not only the only person taking care of their toddler but the only person taking care of anything, really.

“I’ve always taken care of the house,” she said. “I’ve always kept the home clean. I’ve always done the repairs at home. I always painted the walls. I’ve always done the yard work. I’ve always washed the cars.”

Advertisement

To make matters even worse, she said that he had been physically violent. “I took a beating from him the day after we were married for not getting an IUD before getting married,” she stated.

Many commenters said that this woman seems to be in an abusive relationship that she needs to get out of.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, some signs of abuse include “insulting your parenting,” “intimidating you,” and “insulting, demeaning or shaming you.” This woman’s husband seems to be doing all of these things and more.

Advertisement

One commenter pointed out that this abusive behavior will likely continue on to his daughter if the mother does not get out. Unfortunately, they’re probably right.

This woman needs to get out of this situation as soon as she can. She doesn’t deserve to be treated like this, and her daughter doesn’t deserve to be pulled into the situation either.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.