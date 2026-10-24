People Who Think The Sky's Falling No Matter How Good Things Get Usually Have 9 Unaddressed Childhood Wounds

As a 2024 study suggests, exposure to trauma early in someone's life alters their sense of self. And as a result of their unhealed wounds from childhood, some people still think the sky is falling despite life being pretty good.

9 unaddressed childhood wounds of people who think the sky is falling pretty much all the time:

1. They only received bad attention

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If parents only ever gave their kids attention when they were in trouble, their minds may naturally shift to be more negative. They associate their worthiness with failures. As adults, they can't help but anticipate mistakes in their daily lives and even relationships.

Despite there being so many good things happening, they learned to always anticipate the other shoe dropping.

2. They learned to expect the worst

Catastrophizing behaviors are often driven by past trauma, where kids felt like they had to prepare for bad things. As adults, this tendency follows them around, creating a chronic anxiety that the sky is going to fall around them, so to speak.

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Even if it gave them a small sliver of safety as a kid, now, it continues to sabotage their well-being and growth.

3. Their parents were inconsistent

Optimism can feel naive for these people, according to psychotherapist Annie Wright. Not only did their parents' inconsistency and neglect make them walk on eggshells, but it makes them brace for uncertainty. They're so used to good things being immediately taken away.

With inconsistent parents also comes inconsistent emotional regulation skills in adulthood. They never had the chance to really settle in and navigate life with a strong, safe place. Instead, they had to look out for themselves, and are now unable to look on the bright side.

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4. Their households were chaotic

Chaotic, unstable homes often lead to more anxious outcomes in children, even well into adulthood. They're so wired to expect chaos that their nervous systems never truly slow down enough to simply be in the present.

They don't always have the chance to learn how to regulate their emotions, and, according to a 2012 study, kids from these homes also develop a sense of learned helplessness. They may be on edge constantly, but they also feel a lack of control.

That makes it hard for them to step back and really see how good things are without feeling like it can all be taken away.

5. They couldn't trust their own parents

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When kids are raised with neglectful parents, it's common for them to struggle with trust. The two people they were supposed to be able to rely on left them alone. They had to protect themselves by living in survival mode, and now, it's manifesting itself in avoidant and isolating ways.

They may not easily confide in people. They might hide themselves away when things get rough. They may actively avoid commitment. It all points back to their inability to trust their own parents.

6. They were punished for expressing emotions

Kids learn emotional regulation skills not just by watching their parents, but by practicing in a safe space at home. If their parents punish them for expressing how they feel, these kids end up believing bad truths about themselves and their emotions.

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As adults, they're more likely to live pessimistically and struggle with a sense of doom. Today, where it takes some serious intentionality and deep thought to see the good, these dysregulated adults feel lost.

7. They developed an anxious attachment

People end up with anxious attachments in their later relationships when they had neglectful parents. They never felt safe and always had to fight for attention. Or, they had to protect themselves from outbursts to feel secure.

Now, they often feel like everything in a relationship could change overnight. The sky is falling all the time, even if what led to their anxiety was a single missed text message or a change in their partner's tone of voice.

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8. They don't trust themselves

On top of having a hard time trusting others, people with childhood trauma are still unable to rely on themselves. They've developed self-critical beliefs, with some even thinking they're bad because of the way they were treated growing up.

They live in a state of constant anxiety. If they're not getting comfort from external sources, they can't find it in themselves.

Neglectful parents instill low self-worth and self-esteem in their children over time, but it doesn't just impact their body image or appearance. It influences what behaviors they tolerate and how they show up for themselves. It's at the heart of all their daily rituals and experiences.

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9. They're sensitive to rejection

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When you have parents who only give you the time of day when they're condemning you for making a mistake, you miss out on building a growth mentality. Instead of feeling more secure in yourself after rejection or a misstep, you spiral.

Even a bad first date or saying the wrong thing during a work meeting can feel like the end of the world. That's because these people are so used to being immediately punished for not being perfect.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.