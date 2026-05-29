Every generation has its own unique characteristics and behaviors that affect all that they do, including their parenting style.

Baby boomer parents are generally known for being a bit more strict, which created some uncomfortable situations while their kids were growing up, and still causes tension now as they start families of their own. By leaning more into rules and expectations than feelings, boomer parents usually express love in outdated ways that their kids misinterpret as criticism, the exact opposite of what they're intending to do.

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This is hard on their children, who want to feel loved by their parents, but just don't understand the old-school ways they're expressing it. In fact, even if they're trying to show love, it can actually feel a lot more like harsh critiques.

Boomer parents usually express love in 10 outdated ways that their kids misinterpret as criticism

1. Making their kids figure out how to do things themselves

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Baby boomer parents have a habit of expecting their children to be the ultimate DIY experts. By forcing their kids to figure out how the world works themselves, whether it involves paying bills or boiling eggs, they think they're doing a good thing for them by teaching them how to be self-sufficient.

A strong sense of independence is essential so people feel confident in their own abilities and develop resilience, but it's totally possible for parents to instill this in their kids without completely leaving them to their own devices. This can leave kids feeling unsupported and even abandoned, which won't feel very much like love.

2. Comparing their kids' lives and decisions to others'

We've all heard a boomer start a sentence with the classic phrase, "When I was your age." This is cringeworthy enough because their kids are obviously not facing the same conditions they did, but it can get even worse when parents pull in other people.

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For example, a boomer parent might point out to one of their kids that their older sister is already married with the clear implication that they think they should be, too. They may really just be trying to use this as a way to motivate and push their child, but it's going to feel a lot more like they're calling out their faults.

It's good to give kids a nudge and challenge them, but parents can easily take this too far and make their children feel an excessive amount of stress, which isn't helpful. This is what comparison often leads to, even if it starts with the best of intentions.

3. Giving unsolicited advice

It's a pretty universal experience to open up about a problem you're facing because you just want someone to listen to and support you, only for them to hit you with some advice you didn't want. Sometimes, people give unsolicited advice because they genuinely believe it will be helpful, but that doesn't make it any more welcome.

Truly listening to someone is one of the best ways to show that you love them. Kids want that from their parents, but boomers sometimes adopt a mindset of trying to fix everything that can make their children feel like they aren't being heard. They think they're being helpful, but their kids see it as a way for them to point out what they should do differently.

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4. Not showing any sympathy

Phrases like "just keep going" or "you'll make it through" can feel really out of touch when you're in the middle of something difficult. Unfortunately, boomers often display this kind of tough love because they see it as a chance for their kids to grow stronger and learn from their experiences.

According to research published in Emotion Review, sympathy "is mainly understood as a feeling for another." Sympathy is a way for people to show they care and connect with each other, but boomers might be more likely to give their kids a proverbial pat on the shoulder and expect them to keep going instead of taking the time to understand what they're feeling.

5. Concentrating on their achievements

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To a boomer parent, this is a way to show how proud they are of their kids, as well as a way to encourage them to keep working towards their goals. Social psychologist Mark Leary explained how this can easily slip into perfectionism. "As a result, many young people put a great deal of effort into trying to be socially acceptable and gain approval, but it's a never-ending task that is rarely successful," he said.

Accomplishments should be celebrated, but if that's all parents seem to care about, it will leave their kids feeling emotionally neglected and questioning if their parents really love them unconditionally just for who they are. There has to be a happy medium.

6. Following up on practical tasks

It's not going to feel like the most caring, loving thing in the world for a parent to ask their child if they finally finished up that important paperwork or completed their chores. In fact, it sounds a lot like nagging and highlighting how they disapprove of how they handled the situation.

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Technically, this does show that a parent cares because they're making sure their kid took care of something that is going to make their life better and more secure in the long run. But if a parent sounds more like a walking to-do list and never actually asks how their child is doing, it could easily give the impression that they're focused on the wrong things.

People who feel like they have a strong emotional support system have improved physical health outcomes because of it. If someone feels like they aren't getting that from their parents, it can seriously affect their health and well-being.

7. Correcting their kids

Licensed counselor Suzanne Degges-White explained that we all need to feel like we're being validated by our loved ones. However, some people feel the need to always correct others for various reasons, which isn't validating at all. This is hurtful, even if it's more of a reflection of that person's own insecurities than anything else.

Parents who constantly correct their children might think they're doing them a favor by keeping them on the right track and helping them avoid mistakes. While that's certainly helpful at times, that's not the primary emotional connection their kids need, and it will come across as being critical.

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8. Talking about their appearance

Body image has impacted every generation in some way as trends have come and gone. It's particularly prevalent now, and has created what researchers called a "global mental health concern." Everyone's body image is also affected by the attitudes of those closest to them, so lots of criticism could be detrimental.

A boomer might not think anything of asking their child about why they look exhausted or an apparent change in weight, and really be doing so out of concern, but it can easily feel like they're picking their appearance apart.

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9. Framing their concerns as critiques

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Boomer parents could make a comment about how their child doesn't save enough money because they really are worried about their finances and want them to be a bit smarter with their money. That doesn't really sound caring, though. It actually just sounds like they're focusing on what their kid is doing wrong.

As an older generation, boomers can feel like they can't be wrong. They can also have a hard time connecting to their more empathetic side that they had in their younger days. This makes it difficult for them to share how they're feeling, meaning it comes out completely wrong sometimes.

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10. Taking control of the situation

Although boomers often let their kids figure out how to do things on their own, there are times when that just doesn't work for them. If their child is taking too long or not handling something the way they think they should, they'll probably step in and try to do it themselves. To them, it's helpful, but to their kids, it's controlling and shows a lack of trust.

When parents operate without boundaries, it usually means they're meddling too much. This can even cause anxiety in their kids. Taking everything over doesn't actually make their lives better.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.