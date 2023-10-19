10 Best Family Halloween Movies That Won't Scare Your Kids (Too Much)

Some of the best times you are going to have as a family is when you get to start introducing scary movies to your kids. When you are trying to decide which scary movies to watch with your children, you first want to look at the age suggestion. Then you want to make sure you pick a movie that is something scary, but not too scary.

You don't want to scar your children or make them have nightmares while they get into the spirit of the season, so you want to make sure you have a readily available list of scary movies that are not so scary.

You really have to be in tune with your child to be able to know their maturity and where they are at because you need to be choosy when you go about picking a Halloween-themed movie. You have to know their level and their ability to handle scary stuff.

But a word of the wise — start with the easy movies that are more funny and kid-friendly. Then work your way up to scarier ones. But don't put the cart before the horse so to speak because you don't want to take this journey too fast. There will always be another Halloween. So, every year you can make it a little scarier.

Here are the top 10 must-watch family-friendly Halloween movies for you to enjoy with your kids. So gather around with some spooky treats, carve some pumpkins, and then settle in for some spine-tingling thrills and some gentle Halloween fun!

Here are 10 of the best family Halloween movies that won't scare your kids too much:

1. Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is about three witches that are humorously spooky. Follow the children as they interact with the witches.

2. Halloweentown

This Disney Channel Original Movie is about the coming of age of young Mamie Piper into her witchcraft. Even though her family insists on her growing up as a normal child, she escapes into the world of the supernatural.

3. Casper

Casper is the friendliest ghost of all time and he recruits Kathleen Harvey, the daughter of a therapist to help him finish his unfinished business.

4. It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

This animated children's show is a Charlie Brown holiday-themed special. This is a great show that you can show your youngest of children and oldest and it will still be special.

5. Goosebumps

Goosebumps is based on a scary book series by R.L. Stine, where the stories follow the characters, who are children, through scary situations involving monsters and other supernatural elements.

6. Toy Story of Terror

This spooky Halloween-themed Toy Story follows the kidnapping of Mr. Potato Head from a roadside motel. Andy and the other toys go on a rescue mission to find their friend and encounter many spooky and mysterious situations along the way.

7. Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania is a hilarious drama that is about the time when humans discovered Dracula's remote resort for mythical creatures and monsters. This film is written from the perspective of the monsters, who come across as good guys.

8. The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is a great movie that stars Eddie Murphy which is based on the Disney attraction The Haunted Mansion. Eddie Murphy, a real estate agent, makes this spooky Halloween movie funny, as he goes through a world of ghosts as he and his family take a tour of the Haunted Mansion.

9. The Addams Family

The Addams Family is one of those movies that everyone must see. Follow this fictional family through the daily lives of a spooky family and enjoy the humor of Pugsley, Wednesday, Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, Thing, and Cousin Itt. This family lives an extremely dark life and they are unaware of how different they really are.

10. Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! This must-watch movie is going to bring you all the scares and laughs that you can handle. Follow as the Ghostbusters work to capture ghosts as they are on the rampage in New York City.

Emily Francos is an experienced writer and editor. Her work has been featured in Unwritten and MSN, The Urban Writers, and more.