Adults Who Secretly Can’t Stand Their Parents Often Use These 11 Polite Phrases

These are the subtle things adults say when they've had it with their parents.

Written on Sep 08, 2025

adults who secretly can't stand their parents often use these polite phrases Zoran Zeremski | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Tensions in adult child and parent relationships can harm quality of life for both sides, but they stem from various experiences — from emotional disconnect to different values, childhood trauma, and personal emotional intelligence. According to a study from the Psychology and Aging journal, these tensions can also be be generational, with parents and their adult children having very different outlooks on and expectations for life.

While resentment and struggles in these family dynamics can often be obvious and exhausting, they sometimes also appear in casual conversations. For instance, adults who secretly can’t stand their parents often use polite phrases that hide their discontent. Their unhappiness or frustrations aren’t serious enough to go “no contact,” but these phrases can help set boundaries or protect their energy from being drained.

Adults who secretly can’t stand their parents often use these 11 polite phrases:

1. ‘I’m not looking for advice’

Woman saying "I'm not looking for advice" to her older mother. Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Unsolicited advice from parents can often feel intrusive, misguided, and dismissive for adult children, according to a 2020 study, especially when they’re simply looking for emotional support or empathy. That’s why adults who secretly can’t stand their parents often use polite phrases like “I’m not looking for advice” to redirect conversations when they’re feeling dismissed.

They may appreciate their parents’ advice occasionally or generally avoid expressing vulnerability around them, but they can’t stand having to navigate unsolicited and unprompted interruptions and “solutions.”

RELATED: 11 Phrases Brilliant People Use When Someone Gives Unsolicited Advice

Advertisement

2. ‘We have different opinions and that’s okay’

Woman saying "we have different opinions and that's okay" to her mother. Chay_Tee | Shutterstock.com

Even from early in life, in conversations around chores, lifestyles, and daily decisions, it’s clear that children and their parents tend to disagree, according to a study from the Journal of Psychopathy and Behavioral Assessment. However, these tensions and disagreements also seep into the parent-child relationship in adulthood, as each party solidifies and grows into their unique value system.

Adults who secretly can’t stand their parents always calling out their differences and even judging their lifestyle choices may use a polite phrase like “we have different opinions and that’s okay” to maintain their composure. They may not have a close relationship with their parents because of these fundamental differences, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a respectful conversation every once in a while.

RELATED: 10 Rare Signs Your Parents Actually Respect You As An Adult

Advertisement

3. ‘We have different ideas about success’

Man saying "we have different ideas about success" to his dad. Motortion Films | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the Psychology and Aging journal, parental well-being later in life often revolves around how successful their children are — whether that’s in their careers, personal relationships, or financially. However, if parents have wildly different expectations and ideas about what success looks like, that can cause disconnection, resentment, and frustration in the family dynamic down the road.

Adults who secretly can’t stand their parents may simply feel unheard, unvalued, and unsupported, pursuing their dreams when they don’t align with what their parents perceive to be “successful.” However, it’s still possible for them to use polite phrases like “we have different ideas about success” to remain respectful in these conversations, especially if they’re still interested in nurturing some kind of relationship.

RELATED: Your Parents Did A Great Job Raising You If They Shielded You From These 11 Struggles

Advertisement

4. ‘Let’s catch up another time’

Woman saying "let's catch up another time" on the phone. Josep Suria | Shutterstock.com

By creating space in conversations and moments when they feel dismissed or invalidated, adults who can’t stand their parents often use polite phrases like “let’s catch up another time” to regulate their emotions. Especially in an environment at home where parents believe emotions are something that can always be “controlled” — or rather, suppressed — it can be overwhelming for adult children to regulate, verbalize, and feel supported.

So, when they need space, they make an effort to do so — for their own well-being and sanity, but also for the state of the relationship.

RELATED: 5 Powerful Phrases That Help You Calm Down In Seconds, Says Psychology

Advertisement

5. ‘I hear you’

Woman saying "I hear you" to her upset mother. PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Rather than getting into an argument about something they disagree with or raising their voice to make space for their own, adults who secretly can’t stand their parents often use polite and seemingly healthy phrases like “I hear you” to protect their peace.

They don’t feed into overly emotional or disrespectful conversations, but instead make space for their parents to feel supported when they speak — and hopefully, also return the favor.

RELATED: I Started Doing These 5 Basic Things In Conversations — And My Relationships Got So Much Better

Advertisement

6. ‘I don’t want to talk about that right now’

Man saying "I don't want to talk about that right now" to his mother. Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Many parents who become enmeshed in their children’s routines later in life often feel entitled to hear everything that’s going on. They want to know about all the relationship drama, their struggles, and even more about their jobs than seems practical, considering the well-being of their relationship.

Especially for mother-child relationships, like a study from the Developmental Review explains, often breeds more intimacy and conflict later in life, adult children need to have boundaries with what they feel comfortable sharing.

RELATED: Family Therapist Reveals The Consistent Issue She Sees In People Raised By Overbearing Parents With No Boundaries

Advertisement

7. ‘I can handle it’

Woman saying "I can handle it" to her mother. Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Parents and adult children who truly boast the healthiest relationships accept that boundaries are a nonnegotiable, even if they’re not explicitly spelled out every time. Whether it’s financial help, privacy, information, or emotional connection, the best parent-child relationships thrive because everyone feels supported and respected without having to advocate for themselves constantly.

For adults who secretly can’t stand their parents – often because they struggle with boundaries — they respond to overstepping and oversharing with a phrase like “I can handle it.” They’re not afraid to accept help, but when it’s clear their parent is trying to wield control over their life and decisions, they set the boundary early.

RELATED: 12 Triggering Behaviors That Make Adult Children Cut Their Parents Off For Good

Advertisement

8. ‘Thanks, I’ll keep that in mind’

Man saying "thanks, I'll keep that in mind" to his dad. Andrew Angelov | Shutterstock.com

Rather than arguing with their parents about life choices and trying to justify why they’re making them in conversations, adults who secretly can’t stand their parents use phrases like “I’ll keep that in mind” to tolerate overstepping language. When a parent tries to push them toward a certain life choice or offer unsolicited advice about what they think “would be best,” they don’t internalize it, unless it actively adds value.

Sometimes, the key to maintaining a relationship with parents who are trying to live vicariously through you is to accept their advice without actually ingesting it. You can ensure they feel heard and valued, as long as it’s not at the expense of your own wellbeing.

RELATED: 11 Tiny Ways Adult Children Can Show Love To Their Parents

Advertisement

9. ‘I’ll let you know later’

Woman saying "I'll let you know later" to her dad. Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Growing up with overbearing parents often sparks some long-term struggles, including the ability to form healthy and balanced relationships as an adult. That’s why it’s so important for adult children to mediate their overbearing behaviors before they spiral into something more demanding.

For many, that means using a phrase like “I’ll let you know later” to create space with their parents — ensuring they have the time and freedom to make their own decisions without judgment or pressure. Even if it’s something as simple as committing to plans, they don’t let their parents guilt them into making decisions that don’t serve in their best interests.

RELATED: 10 Signs Your Parents Often Made You Feel Guilty As A Child & It's Affecting You Now

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Dads — Ranked From Best To Worst
10 Phrases People Use When They Weren't Raised With Good Manners
Your Parents Did A GREAT Job Raising You If You Have These 11 Things In Your Home
How To Raise Great Kids Without Losing Your Mind

10. ‘It’s more complicated than that’

Woman saying "it's more complicated than that" to her mother. Daisy Daisy | Shutterstock.com

When adults can’t stand their parents, it can be easy to immediately fall into arguments and heated discussions, even when the topics they’re discussing are more nuanced than “right” or “wrong.” From career choices to politics, respectful kids who secretly can’t stand their parents opt for polite phrases like “it’s more complicated than that” to protect the peace.

They’re not “people-pleasing” by any means, putting their own well-being on the line, but instead making space for everyone to share their thoughts without trying to “win.”

RELATED: 7 Reasons Why You Should Never Trust A People Pleaser

Advertisement

11. ‘I know you mean well’

Woman saying "I know you mean well" to her mother. Wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock.com

Sometimes, the best way to navigate a family relationship that’s taxing or emotionally draining is to focus on the small wins. When a parent gives unsolicited advice, they may simply be trying to support you — rather than invalidating how you’re feeling. Maybe, they’re offering criticism because they see your potential, not because they’re judging you.

Of course, there are limits to these things — you should never accept mistreatment from anyone for the sake of keeping the peace — but some adults who can’t stand their parents use polite phrases like “I know you mean well’ to protect themselves.

RELATED: 4 Things Deeply Toxic Families Do On A Regular Basis

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Pregnant Woman Says Childfree People Should Be OK With Being Inconvenienced To Spend Time With Friends Who Have Kids
Mom Confused After Realizing Other Parents Clean Their Bathtubs Each Time Before Giving Kids A Bath
The Pressure For Kids To Leave Home At 18 Is Really Just A Ploy To Make People Pay More Rent
Loading...