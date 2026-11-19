Anxious, overbearing parents today can't imagine a kid spending hours alone on a daily basis, but there are many strengths kids who had to entertain themselves alone gained by doing it.

Even if a parent is home with a kid, research published in the journal Early Childhood Research Quarterly showed that playing alone as kids predicts better self-regulation in adulthood. But there's so much more to be gained from it, too.

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6 strengths of people who had to entertain themselves alone for hours as kids:

1. A whole set of hobbies on lock for when they’re bored

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According to an Oregon State study, boredom for kids early in life promotes more creativity, problem-solving skills, and a stronger sense of self. The space they spent alone in their most formative years shaped how they think today, even if the problems and situations are much different than they were several decades ago.

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They had to figure out how to fill their free time, and that often meant coming back to the hobbies their parents modeled for them or the interests they cultivated as a product of their own unique imagination.

“Kids who learn a repertoire of enjoyable activities from their parents are more likely to do those activities when they are alone,” psychologist Marie Hartwell-Walker writes. “Kids who have close bonds with their parents are more likely to follow the rules and talk to their parents when there are problems.” They’re alone, but the influence of their parents isn’t gone.

2. They aren't afraid of cancelled plans and unexpected nights in

When alone time is comfortable and energizing, instead of draining and scary, it becomes more beneficial. The attitude we bring with us into alone time is everything. So, kids who got comfortable in their own company quickly early in life are somewhat set up to thrive later in life, especially when they need that space and rest even more.

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Of course, a balance between socializing and alone time is necessary for everyone. But sometimes, the true balance that the healthiest people figure out is the one between enjoying alone time and simply tolerating it.

3. They can handle uncertainty without spiraling out

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Imagination grows in children somewhat naturally, especially without rigid guidelines from parents or exposure to the judgment that fuels our adult society. With more alone time and space to figure out how to deal with boredom on their own, that imagination thrives, and so does problem-solving and emotional awareness.

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According to Tara Cousineau, PhD. writitng for Harvard News, uncertainty often activates the inner critic and a fear of failure. But the adults who entertained themselves are excellent self-soothers. They didn’t learn to immediately turn to a parent when things went wrong or when they needed comfort, and even if they did, they were encouraged to solve the problems themselves.

See, they learned to figure it out themselves, slowly but surely over time. And that is one of the most important skills in life.

4. They can work hard without hyper-focusing on the outcome

When kids are left alone to explore the things they're most interested in, they learn to motivate themselves. Rather than being pressured into certain paths by parents or guided into a rigid structure by others, they have the unstructured time to figure things out themselves.

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“Because they are rooted in the present rather than the future, they not only appreciate the now but also feel less anxious,” therapist and author Robert Taibbi says about kids focusing on the process rather than perfect outcomes. “Because their creativity is its own reward, regardless of the outcome, they are less self-critical.” They aren’t driven only by achievement and outcomes, because they’ve learned to focus on what they enjoy and what brings meaning in the now.

They might’ve yearned for attention from their parents at times (and they were likely justified in those feelings), but for the most part the self-regulation and intrinsic motivation make themse tronger. An identity unfiltered by too much structure set them up for success in adulthood, even if it could've used a little more balance when they were young.

5. They know how to manage their workload without feeling completely overwhelmed

According to the American Psychological Association, unstructured play for kids teaches them to rely on themselves, rather than other people, when they’re bored or even problem-solving. They get comfortable going inward and thinking things through before giving away their agency to someone else to take control.

Even in adulthood, when they have a lot on their plate and a to-do list calling their name, they’ve learned to be disciplined. They can hold themselves accountable. They can figure problems out instead of perceiving them as insurmountable barriers.

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6. They have strong self-control skills

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We've all met someone who seems ovelry independent. Often they had a tough childhood and were subject to experiences that forced them to grow up too fast. According to Dr. Amy Marschall, too much independence can sometimes manifest itself in response to trauma. If a child didn’t feel safe relying on their parents, they may choose a solitary life instead of the risk of being let down. This habit sometimes follows them into adulthood.

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But that is different from having a healthy level of independence as a kid. The balance is key.

Regardless of whether they had too much or just the right amount of time alone, they’re often self-reliant and great problem solvers, and that drives their sense of stability. They often have a ton of self-control because they know that they are the only one they can truly rely on.

“These concepts are critical in shaping how we view ourselves and the world around us,” psychologist Jessica Koehler says. “When we feel in control of our lives, we experience a sense of agency, which in turn fosters autonomy. This triad of control, autonomy, and agency is essential for maintaining good mental health.”

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.