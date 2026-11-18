Growing up, my siblings and I were wildly different, yet despite that, my parents insisted on raising us as truly independent kids. They let us figure stuff out, watching from afar, instead of stepping in to rescue us every time we hit a roadblock.

My mom and dad were so great about treating independence as something that was a necessary life skill, and they trusted that we kids were far more capable than the world (and fellow adults) even gave us credit for. Because of that faith in us, we turned out to be pretty great adults later in life, so take these lessons seriously.

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11 things parents who raised adults who can figure things out on their own did right:

1. They let their kids struggle a little bit

It’s tempting to rush in and fix things the moment your child is frustrated, but parents who value independence know the importance of letting kids wrestle with problems. This doesn’t mean leaving them to flounder; that's cruel. It just means resisting the urge to hand them the solution immediately.

The Devereux Center for Resilient Children explains that children who are given space to work through challenges develop stronger problem-solving skills and greater resilience. These parents see minor frustrations as learning opportunities and give just enough guidance to keep kids from feeling stuck, without taking the steering wheel.

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2. They taught decision-making early

Independent kids are used to making choices about their clothes, their snacks, their friends, and their free time long before those choices become truly high stakes. By allowing kids to make age-appropriate decisions, parents help them build confidence in their judgment.

Early decision-making practice helps children develop critical thinking skills that carry into adolescence and adulthood, the UCLA Center for the Developing Adolescent found. Parents like this know that small choices today lead to better, more thoughtful decisions tomorrow.

3. They set clear expectations and religiously stuck to them

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Structure and independence might seem like opposites, but they're actually not. Kids thrive when they know what’s expected of them, even if they have flexibility within those boundaries.

Consistent rules and follow-through teach responsibility and help children understand that their actions have consequences. Parents who raise independent kids balance this structure with freedom, letting children navigate within clear, predictable limits, and over time, this fosters an incredible amount of accountability.

4. They encouraged actual age-appropriate responsibility

From making their own bed to packing their own lunch, independent kids become used to contributing to their household. These tasks might seem small, but research by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry found that kids who take on chores early develop a stronger work ethic and better time-management skills later in life.

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5. They did not overschedule every waking minute

It’s easy to think that more activities equal more development, but parents who raise independent kids get the value of unstructured time. Downtime allows children to make their own plans and entertain themselves, all of which are essential to becoming a self-reliant adult.

Studies by the University of California at Irvine found that over-scheduling can lead to more anxious kids, while free time encourages creativity and self-motivation. The best parents protect pockets of space in their kids’ schedules for self-directed play and rest.

6. They modeled problem-solving out loud

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Instead of hiding their decision-making process, good parents talk through it. They show how to weigh options and consider outcomes, whether it’s choosing what to eat for dinner or figuring out how to fix the bathroom sink that won't stop leaking.

By sharing their own problem-solving experiences, they provide their kids with a real-world example to follow, which makes it easier for children to apply similar strategies when facing tough stuff later.

7. They taught them to speak up, even when it's uncomfortable

Parents of independent kids encourage them to use their voice, whether it's asking their teacher for help or ordering their own food at a restaurant. Being able to self-advocate builds confidence and communication skills, and it teaches kids that their parents aren't going to speak for them their whole lives. The National Center for Learning Disabilities has even linked self-advocacy in childhood with greater success in higher education and the workplace.

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8. They normalize mistakes and being human

Independent kids aren’t petrified of screwing up because their parents treat mistakes as part of the process. These parents help their children see what went wrong, think about what they’d do differently, and try again.

Psychologists refer to this concept as fostering a growth mindset, which, according to the American Psychological Association, is linked to higher resilience and long-term achievement. By removing shame from mistakes, they encourage kids to take healthy risks.

9. They gradually loosened control

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Parents who raise independent kids don’t cling to control for the sake of it. As their children prove they can handle more, great parents step back and give them room to manage it.

The child learns to handle more responsibility, and the parent learns to trust their child’s judgment. It’s a slow process, but one that leads to kids who feel competent in managing their own lives.

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10. They put way more value on effort over perfection

When parents focus on effort rather than achievement, kids feel freer to try new things without fearing judgment if they don’t succeed. This helps children develop persistence, which is critical for becoming an adult who can function in society.

Research by Stanford University even found that children praised for effort are more likely to choose challenging tasks and stick with them rather than giving up the minute things get kinda hard.

11. They prepared their kids for life beyond their home

Parents who raise independent children think about their child's entire future. They teach practical skills like cooking, budgeting, time management, emotional labor (especially to boy!) and basic home maintenance.

These lessons often happen in everyday life, without fanfare, but they prepare kids to handle themselves in the real world. By the time these children leave home, they’re ready not just to survive, but to thrive.

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Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.