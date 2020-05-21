6 Ways To Kick Yourself Into Gear When You’re Feeling Unmotivated

Here's how to stop standing in your own way.

I've felt unmotivated with low energy levels these past couple weeks. Are you feeling this dip? It feels like I have time to get projects done, but I'm totally incapable of doing them.

Are you feeling the same lack of drive and wonder how you can stop being unmotivated? And is there a connection between extroverts feelings this way, or are introverts feeling it, too?

How is a connection to friends, co-workers, and work performance related to your drive and mental health?

Connection with others is rooted in your emotional well being — even for introverts. You're in a huge "pause," and it's affecting your ability to connect with those around you.

There are many opportunities to connect through social media, Zoom, the phone, and more. A good share of people working from home are using these formats, but still feel a lack of motivation.

There are many factors to consider — one being the new stressors you have.

You may have thought working from home would be better because you don't have to deal with traffic, the pressures of deadlines, getting dressed, being at the mercy of other people's energy, and many other factors.

You didn't realize that staying at home would have its own set of stressors, like learning to work around your significant other, teaching your kids — and having them at home, financial stress, and however many other factors might interrupt your daily focus.

This extra stress, along with lack of connection to others, leaves people feeling uncertain in the new normal — isolated and unmotivated.

When individuals develop feelings of being isolated, what happens to the health of the individual?

People who have good emotional health are aware of their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.

However, many things that happen in your life can disrupt your emotional health. These can lead to a lack of motivation, stress, or anxiety. Even good or wanted changes can be stressful.

Regaining connection with those around you and not perceiving this new normal as "stressful" starts with understanding your thoughts, creating feelings, and ultimately leading or not leading you into action.

Here are 6 ways to kick yourself into gear when you're feeling unmotivated.

1. Set up a routine.

We all need some things in life to be constant. There are many things you can keep the same.

Consistency Monday through Friday with the same bedtime and wake-up time is essential. This allows you to keep a sense of normalcy in "non-normal" times.

You'll be able to start your routine by getting ready for the day and preparing your mind for work, or whatever else needs to get done. Even if you're not working, you'll need to trick your brain into purpose and focus each day.

Keeping a routine will help you and your family stay on track.

2. Plan for fun and find joy.

This is something you need to do every day! Most of the time when you're around others, fun happens in an unplanned fashion, and you may not realize it brings you joy until it's gone.

Consciously invite things into your life that you find fun. Laughter is the key to finding joy in your life.

I watched a video the other day, and I laughed till my face and stomach hurt. I actually went back to watch the video several times, and this is when I got my first hint I needed more joy in my life.

The feeling of a laugh that makes your gut hurt is so addicting!

3. Acknowledge small changes.

Know that whenever you experience any change, it will take time before you feel comfortable. This is normal!

Embrace the uncomfortable feeling of change and take baby steps to a comfortable world. All change becomes normal at some point.

4. Celebrate your progress.

Take time to relish in your effort to go into the uncomfortable zone. This is something you probably don't do.

You keep looking ahead and forget to celebrate the awesomeness of right now! The present moment is where joy is. Taking time every day to enjoy it will bring more happiness to your life.

5. Reward yourself.

Set up ways to reward yourself for going into the uncomfortable zone. Most people practice this at work, when they make healthy changes, when they successfully save money, and more.

Why would the scenario now be any different?

6. Connect with others.

You need time to connect with others! Yes, introverts don't need as much and extroverts need a lot, but connection is important for every human.

Find the best way to connect for your personality and make a conscious effort to get it. This fills your soul.

Teresa Brenke is a life coach, speaker, and behavior-modification expert who focuses on health and wellness. To find out how she can help you, visit her website here.

This article was originally published at CLD Coaching. Reprinted with permission from the author.