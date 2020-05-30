25 Spicy Sexts To Send Your Man When You Want To Turn Him On

He will be obsessed.

Today I'm going to give you 25 sexting examples to use to attract and arouse your partner. But before I get to the actual examples, I want to be absolutely sure that you understand how to use them.

Remember that phrase, "With great power comes great responsibility"? That phrase couldn't be more true in the context of sexting someone you like. This is simply because if you use one of these sexting examples in the wrong context, then you can ruin your entire relationship.

First, here are 3 simple tips on how to sext a guy that will keep your sexting easy, fun and hot:

Build slowly.

Understand that sexting someone should not be awkward or weird for either of you. If you have just started seeing someone and are in the early stages of the relationship where you haven't even got that sexual yet, then you shouldn't use a sexting example like this: "I can't wait to see your orgasm face."

It's totally inappropriate and it will probably ruin your relationship. A much better, smoother way to go about sexting someone is to slowly build up to it and make sure that they are comfortable with it.

You should start off with something very tame like this: "Can't wait to kiss you later." It's totally acceptable. Then if you get a positive response, expand on it. Try this sexting idea if they respond positively: "I just love feeling your lips caress and run over mine... so good :)" And then just go from here. Also, notice that you shouldn't be too graphic or sexual at first.

Be unpredictable.

You know something that kills fun and excitement? Predictability. When you know that something is going to happen, it instantly loses its appeal. This is especially true when sexting someone. If the person receiving the sext was already expecting it, then it loses a lot of its power.

So if you find that you usually text your partner in the evening or night (most do it around this time), then it's time to make a change. Hold off for a few days, and then send them a sext out of the blue on a Sunday morning. This unexpectedness will help to keep things fresh. Being random in this way ties in very nicely to the third tip on sexting.

Don't go overboard.

Many people make a major mistake when sexting someone. They find a resource like the sexting examples you are about to read. They then use a few of my sexting ideas and realize that they work well. They then use some more. Eventually, all they do is sext and never bother to just send normal text messages anymore.

This is very similar to using spices when cooking. A little makes almost any food taste a lot better. The problem is that some people think using as much spice as they can fit on top of the dish will make it taste even better. You already know that this isn't true. It would end up tasting absolutely disgusting. This is why sexting and spices are very similar. They both work incredibly well in small doses.

Now it's time for the sexting examples.

Like I said previously, if you're in a new relationship and are just starting to sext, use the less explicit sext examples from the first section first.

Easy sexting examples for beginners:

1. Can't wait to kiss you later!

2. I don't know why, but all I want to do is hug you right now.

3. I love the way you walk.

4. I was dreaming about you last night ... so hot!

5. Feeling you wrap your arms around me makes me tingly.

6. I swear, you're like a drug.

7. I think we're going to have a lot of fun together ;)

8. I love smelling of you on me.

Hot sexting examples for when you're ready to take it up a notch:

9. I wish I could just spend a whole day naked together with you.

10. You better wear those tight jeans tonight! I need to see your ass in them!

11. I'm going to kiss you from head to toe later ;)

12. Why am I stuck in work when I could be in bed with you... so frustrating!

13. Why don't I cook dinner tonight? I really think you are gonna like dessert.

14. What have you done to me!? I don't normally need a guy like this!

15. Guess what I am wearing right now.

16. I've got a very hot, nasty, filthy surprise for you later. I have a funny feeling you'll like it.

Explicit sexting examples for when you're completely comfortable sending sexts:

17. You're the first person that's ever had me dripping getting INTO the shower!

18. I'm hungry... come feed me. BTW, it's not food I want ;)

19. Wow, I never thought that you would make for such good masturbation material!

20. I can't wait to feel you on me. So. Damn. Good.

21. I need it. Now.

22. Looking forward to having you later.

23. Would you be mad if I cooked for you in lingerie?

24. Can't wait for you to dominate me later... looking forward to being your submissive slave.

25. All this texting is getting me worked up and frustrated, get over here, now!

Important note: Don't feel like you have to send him sexts exactly as they're written here. Feel free to adapt, change and alter them as you see necessary.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Sean Jameson is a sex expert and the creator of the Bad Girl's Bible website. In this video tutorial, he shares techniques on how to keep a guy attracted while keeping your relationship hot and passionate.