3 Undeniable Signs He's Falling In Love With You

There is nothing worse than being in a relationship and having to figure out the "does he love me" question.

Thankfully, I've got your back: I'm going to show you how to find out if he loves you, as well as techniques you can use to make him fall in love with you even more.

First, how can you tell your guy is maybe, just possibly falling for you?

Here are 3 undeniable signs a man is falling in love:

1. He's super awkward or nervous around you.

Sometimes guys are just terrible at dealing with their emotions. They simply don't know how to be chill around girls they like.

So instead of being helpful, fun and trying to win you over, he may act completely the opposite. He may get super quiet around you, not engage you like he engages all his other friends and generally clam up and get awkward around you.

Maybe there's been a guy you really adored and you clammed up and got awkward when you were around him? It's almost like your love for him can strangle your ability to act normal.

Acting like he adores you or acting very nervous around you are the two big behavior signs you should look out for when asking yourself does he love me.

2. He treats you great.

This is the big obvious one that you shouldn't miss. If your man is doing things that make it clear he loves you, like constantly staring at you, trying to make you laugh, doing really nice things for you, or helping you with things all the time, then there is a large chance that he's also in love with you.

Note: Now if the guy is like this with everyone he meets and knows, then you can take it that he may not be in love with you. But if he clearly treats you differently to his other girl friends, then it's a strong sign he likes you

3. He goes out of his way for you and only you.

A massive sign that he loves you is when he goes out of his way to do something for you, but he doesn't do the same for other friends/co-workers/buddies.

Often guys can be complete jerks and totally inconsiderate to your feelings. So if you notice a guy who is normally a jerk to everyone treat you like a total princess, then it's a pretty big sign he likes you and possibly is even in love with you.

Important note: Do not confuse small kindnesses and courtesies as a guy being interested.

Often you may be crazy about a guy and be hoping he feels the same way about you. This can often make your mind play tricks on you trying to make you believe that he feels the same way about you.

Sometimes women can look for the tiniest things guys do and try to turn them into big, massive indicators in their heads that a man is in love with them. Have you ever found yourself doing this?

Here are a few examples of what I'm talking about:

That guy you're crazy about said hello this morning: It's certainly nice, but it definitely doesn't mean he's in love with you.

Again, it's nice, but it's such a small act that it certainly isn't a sign that he's crazy in love with you.

This guy may happen to be super touchy-feely or maybe he's not. But touching you just once or twice while talking isn't a big sign you should watch for when figuring out does he love me.

As you can see from these examples, just one of these things occurring should not be cause for celebration, they unfortunately aren't signs that he loves you. However, if you find more than one of them happening every single day, then there is a much higher chance that he's into you.

So, how can you make him fall in love with you?

I want to be really honest here. It's a tough thing to do. I hate these articles that say you can magically make any guy fall in love with these simple three steps.

The reality is that it's much more complicated than taking "three magic steps" to making a guy fall in love.

Some guys just aren't ready.

Some guys have been crushed by a girl previously and are now bitter towards the idea of love.

And some guys just don't want anything serious.

The most important thing to do is to figure out if he is ready to fall in love in the first place.

If he isn't at that stage in his life where he is ready to fall in love, then it will be similar to attempting to make a rock fall in love with you: impossible.

But if you're lucky and do find a guy who's ready, then it's a simple case of spending time together, making sure you both have shared interests and making sure that you feel a mutual attraction for each other.

But that's not all; you also need to keep him on his toes and keep a healthy tension between you both in order to keep it fun and exciting for both of you.

