5 Easy Tips For Maintaining Work-Life Balance In Quarantine

Home has become a place for work, parenting, dining, dating, and more.

So much for home being a haven! Has it become the place you love, hate, argue, make-up, laugh, cry? The place you work, play, exercise, rest? It may even have become a mock-school, office, restaurant, virtual café, gym, cinema, and disco!

How can you balance all that is expected of you without tearing your hair out, without getting bored, without feeling exhausted? In this article I’ll share with you my top tips to maintain some equilibrium in these strange times and keep you motivated, laughing and loving every day!

Separate your work-space

In order to maintain some sanity, it’s important to separate your home life from your work life just like you would if you were going out to work daily. Set up a separate space for your home office, preferably somewhere you can close the door to at the end of the day. If you don’t have that luxury of space, then try to make sure your desk is clear at the end of the day or you can put away the paperwork and laptop so that it’s not staring at you saying “come back and do some more!” and is not a constant reminder of the stress you may have experienced in that working day.

Another important issue is to remember to set boundaries with your employer or employees. Just because you are working from home does not mean you are available at 7am and answer e-mails late at night. Set your working hours and stick to them. Lead by example, so as tempting as it may be to press send when you’ve responded to something and just want to get it done, saving it to your outbox until the next day will set president for those around you to respect your personal time and availability

Bonus Tip: throw a sheet over it so you can’t see it and it can’t see you!

2. Reflect positively on your relationship

If you live with someone – a spouse, partner, or even a friend, think back to what your relationship was like before lockdown and how did living together work for you then? Suddenly we’re in a scenario where we are under the same roof all the time, but that needn’t mean we have to talk to each other all the time! You may have found that you are running out of things to say and even questioning your relationship because of it. That topic is for another article, but I would recommend setting some ground rules. These could include:

times you set aside to talk, just the two of you, uninterrupted

times to share your successes and concerns for the day

making sure you keep up with date nights even if you can’t physically go out

making time for physical contact like hugs

write a list together of all the things you love about each other so you can refer to it when all you feel is annoyance

scheduling time to be able to be left alone

being brave enough to say ‘no’ when you don’t feel like joining them in something

Bonus Tip: lock yourself in your room and send them an e-mail telling them about all your concerns, your needs and your frustrations. Writing can be easier than face to face, and it may open up the lines of communication more easily.

3. Gym time is calling

If you are anything like me, I cannot manage without my work-outs! They are my source of stress relief, as well as energising me for the day. No matter how small your living space, you can still work out indoors. Whether your preference is for yoga, dancing, cardio or strength training, you can make physical space for it. The challenge may be more one of creating the mental space for it. Trust me, you can even do press-ups in your kitchen, and can access some brilliant classes on You-Tube. Les Mills Body Combat is my personal favourite and I love to visualise what’s frustrating me and box the hell out it! I feel amazing by the end!

OK, so we’ve established the physical space can be overcome, and the access is easy as long as you have phone data or WIFI. The mental issue I can also help you with. I would recommend working out at the same time that you did before lock-down. This may have been early morning, in which case set your alarm just as you did before; it may have been at the end of the working day, in which case let your household know that after you put the sheet over the working desk, its ‘you’ time and you are not to be bombarded until you can confirm your daily calorie burn and steps have been reached!

Bonus Tip: use blue-tooth headphones that connect to your computer, tablet or phone so that you don’t disturb anyone other than from your heavy breathing.

4. Virtual Coffee

Let’s be honest, while we may have saved a fortune in meeting up for coffee, we miss the chats. Having that time to meet up with our friend for ‘a coffee’ is a chance to off-load, to de-stress, to listen, to talk. If you are anything like me, where I am the go-to friend to help solve problems and it makes me feel great to have helped them, then this can be a vital connection that may have been lost in the lock-down situation. Did you meet up with friend after your gym session, or meet-up for lunch together?

Along comes the virtual café! I have been doing this with my girlfriends weekly – we both make our drink – English Breakfast tea with milk in my case!, and meet online. It may through zoom, facetime, WhatsApp or the latest fad of house-party. Take the time to have a natter just as you would have previously. Set a time limit also in the same way you may have met for 30 minutes before, and support each other in this time. Be sure to share your wins and laugh about any incidences that have come up. It’s much easier to laugh about exactly the same thing you may have been crying about a few days earlier when we share it with our friends.

Bonus tip: turn the morning coffee into a late-night glass of wine and book out the bedroom for your exclusive use so you can talk to your heart’s content without being heard.

5. End the day on a high

It all too easy to focus on what you didn’t manage to achieve in a day as opposed to what you did. It’s too easy to remember the stresses, the arguments, the feeling of discontent. If you go to bed with those feelings, it can impact on your quality of sleep, which will only then contribute to stress the next day and so it continues.

Try to end your day with something fun. As a family, we take it turns to choose a song, blast it out loud and all dance around the living room crazily and even the puppy joins in! Writing down your wins in your phone or a journal helps you focus on achievements. Wins can be as simple as doing your hair and putting make-up that day! Expressing gratitude for everything you have – your health, money, each other can also be a wonderful way to raise your energy.

Bonus tip: start a gratitude and wins WhatsApp group with your friends and all share in your positive experiences daily.

So much of how to balance is about boundaries, communication and time management. It’s more than just making the best out of a difficult situation. It’s about turning a challenging circumstance into a wonderful opportunity. For more information on how to strengthen these areas of your life, you can refer to the chapters in the best-seller Women Who Want More and please do e-mail me if you’d like a copy of my Boundaries Toolkit. Home truly can be a haven again!