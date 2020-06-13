7 Ways To Get Out Of A Funk & Feel Happy Right Now

It's important to find balance in life.

You know when you feel happy and you know when you don't. But have you been asking yourself, "Why can't I be happy? Can I learn how to feel happy?"

If that's the case, you aren't alone. Many people rely on external validation to make them feel happy. This means they rely on their work, relationships, and income to feel happy.

As you know, all of those things can change. You shouldn't rely on others to make you feel happy.

"Why can't I be happy?" I've seen a lot of people in my practice, and I've heard this question a lot.

Happiness comes from within. You need to look at internal validation to feel happy.

So, ask yourself, "Why can't I be happy?" Then, stop and take a breath. Wait and see what answers you get.

Nobody feels happy all the time. But nobody should feel sad all the time, either.

It's important to find balance in life. Research has found that happiness is a combination of how satisfied you are with your life and how good you feel on a day-to-day basis.

How satisfied are you in your relationships or at work? Do you enjoy your work? Do you look forward to seeing your partner at the end of the day?

If you answered "yes," then you are likely to feel happier in your life. If you answered "no," then you need to start making some changes.

Here are 7 ways to get out of your funk and feel happier right now.

1. Random acts of kindness.

Performing acts of kindness can boost oxytocin in the brain, also known as the "love hormone."

Hold the door open for someone. Help your neighbor carry in groceries. Smile at a stranger. And don't forget to say "thank you."

2. Exercise your way to a better mood.

Make sure you put exercise on your calendar. You can go for a walk or go to the gym. Take a yoga class, or go for a swim.

Make sure it's something you enjoy. You're more likely to exercise if you enjoy it.

One of my favorite ways to exercise is to dance. I love listening to loud music when I exercise.

You can't beat the endorphin rush!

3. Stop creating self-fulfilling prophecies by expecting to be unhappy.

This is usually from having negative past experiences. You may constantly ask yourself, "Why can't I be happy?"

Did you come up with an answer yet? There is such a thing as a self-fulfilling prophecy. This means you are predicting that you will be unhappy, or things will only get worse.

You can be happy. It starts with having a positive attitude.

4. Practice gratitude daily.

Start your day with one thing you are grateful for.

I start my day by being thankful for having made it through the night a being alive. This concept comes from Positive Psychology.

Research has found when you practice gratitude, you'll feel better. This doesn't mean bad things will never happen.

Think of practicing gratitude like training a muscle. The more you practice it, the better you will feel — even when bad things happen.

5. Stop playing the comparison game.

This is always a disaster. You will never feel good enough.

So, stop scrolling through your social media. Everyone puts their best face forward on social media. When you obsess over someone else's social media presence, you'll feel like a failure.

This doesn't mean you have to quit social media. Just take some time off from it.

6. Spend time in nature.

This is good for your mental health. It will help relax you, reduce stress, and clear your mind.

Even if you're just sitting in nature, it will help boost your mood. Stop and look at the clouds.

What type of formations do you see?

7. Make sure you know the difference between feeling down or feeling depressed.

We all have bad days. But, they shouldn't take over.

You can use feeling unhappy as a guide. It's important that you know what makes you feel happy and what doesn't.

If symptoms persist for more than two weeks, it could be more serious. If that is the case, don't hesitate to reach out. Meet with a professional that can help.

You should be able to feel happiness in your life. This is something that everyone deserves.

Spend time with positive people that have your best interest at heart. It's true, a negative attitude is draining and they are contagious.

Lianne Avila is a marriage & family therapist helping people in San Mateo, CA who are looking to create a life that is happier and more fulfilling. Please subscribe to Lianne’s newsletter on Lessons for Love to learn more about her services and expertise.

This article was originally published at Lessons for Love. Reprinted with permission from the author.