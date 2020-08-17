How To Communicate Effectively & Work As A Team In Your Relationship

Loving the one you're with has never been more important. Keep communication clean and kind.

This is a time of great change and many unknowns with an almost apocalyptic sense of danger around us. Fear won’t be cured by closeness and connection but it does provide a sense of comfort, an illusion of safety, and is a powerful distraction

Our new normal is extremes. It’s like one big Groundhog’s Day re-watch and lassitude has reached new heights. It’s like the times when you wake up pre REM sleep and decide to paint a room, pre-cook dinner, and get a jump on every work project imaginable and then don’t. Almost no one is such an introvert, they would have signed on for this – two weeks, yes, maybe three, but indefinitely, absolutely not. Extroverts and introverts alike prefer choices and freedom.

Intimacy is either on the skids, extant, or better than ever with the additional oddity that we are less likely to have chosen than to have simply becoming aware. This has created either a deepened appreciation of one’s quaranteam – admiration for your unrealized strength in handling the hard stuff, a stronger desire for immediate escape, or vacillation between the two. At the end of this indeterminately temporary time, there are likely to be more births, more divorces, more marriages, and more search for satisfying and reliable intimacy.

Currently, stress is universal. The effects are a diminished focus and not operating at peak personality development or intellectual acuity. The treatment is finding purpose or some busyness but more importantly understanding and forgiving the resultant mistakes and memory lapses in ourselves and others

High stress is not a natural motivator for kindness

If your communication style could use some grooming, what would be a better time to learn to avoid inflammatory speaking styles and communicate with clarity, purpose, and tact. The chart below provides some productive suggestions for those times which you are on the verge of being, snarky, rude, or mean.

COMMUNICATION ALTERNATIVES

Never Say

(i) ”What's your problem?” {very cranky)

(ii) "You don't listen to me ... " or "You fly off the handle when I try to speak." (You are fanning the flame.)

(iii) "Calm down." (Guaranteed: they'll be more upset than ever.)

(iv) "You don't care about my feelings ... " (Puts them on the defensive and they will be exonerating themselves instead of taking care of you)

(v) "Use your brain" or “Be logical." {Patronizing)

(vi) "You are an idiot, heartless, a nag, etc." (Creates distance. Character assassination is not good foreplay.)

(vii) Anything in a lecturing, complaining, or whining tone. {l(s pompous, manipulative, and demotivating.)

(viii) "Always or never ... " (Even the worst of us gets it right sometimes.)

(ix) "I can't talk to you about anything important." And then cry, sulk, rage, or withdraw. (Not fair)

Do Say

(i) "Is there something you want to discuss or change?”

(ii) "I care about talking to you and appreciate that you will listen to me.”

(iii) "Something must have happened, can you tell me?”

(iv) "I know that you love me but when you __ I feel , and prefer that we could . Is that okay with you?”

(v) "I'm not being clear. Please tell me what you did hear, and then I’ll explain it better.”

(vi) "I appreciate your awareness, concern, and caring about our relationship. Could we start over?”

(vii) Hold hands, make eye contact, keep ii in the now, and speak as though you are addressing a peer.

(viii) "Would you do me a favor?,, Then state your present complaint-no past, no future.

(ix) State what you want or need without making them bad for not having already delivered it.

A Good Response

(i) "I want your help." Or, “I would like to tell you," using a neutral tone of voice.

(ii) "I want to hear what you have to say and will be calm or ask to table the discussion until I am able lo communicate better.”

(iii) "I don't know that I can right now but would you hold me, listen, or __ .”

(iv) "I must not have shown you as well as I could, but I do care. Please give me another chance.”

(v) "I think you mean_ -just tell me what I've missed.”

(vi) When words fail, a logical heartfelt, and succinct e-mail might be in order.

(vii) "What is it that I could do for you?" Act friendlier than you feel.

(viii) "That is something I can correct.” Do not defend yourself.

(ix) "Whenever you are ready, I want to hear how to please you."

Additional tips: look at the person talking and stay rooted to the spot. Taking a non-emergency phone call, typing, checking messages is hurtful and disinterested. To offset listening difficulties, try holding hands. It may feel awkward but it keep you connected literally and figuratively. Breaks may be needed but re-schedule before you agree to them. No one needs the all too familiar feeling that you have had this conflict again and again and again.



Better communication is needed now and will be always useful for intimacy now and in the future. Whether you keep the one you are with or will say goodbye when the pandemic is over, now is the time find your voice. Speak up for what you want, listen to yourself, and hear others Without self-revealing, you can’t be understood. If you don’t feel understood, you won’t feel love.

