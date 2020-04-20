20 Subtle Signs Of Anxiety You May Not Recognize Right Away

Not all anxiety is immediately obvious.

Many people think of anxiety as something that only shows up along with major unexpected adversity or change.

This can be navigating crises, intense shifts, personal “earthquakes,” loss, and other seismic shifts in life that spike numerous fears and concerns. But the truth is that there are many signs of anxiety, and some you may not recognize.

While for some people, anxiety is a sudden spike, for others it can come in a much more subtle way that creeps up on you.

Anxiety doesn’t always yell at you. Anxiety can also whisper to you.

The quieter, often hidden signs of anxiety are more subtle, yet just as important to pay attention to.

You might be anxious about something and not even realize why. Anxiety’s job — regardless of whether it’s yelling at you or whispering to you — is to alert you to something that isn’t quite right.

I think of anxiety as the experience that arises from conflict about future unavoidable pain as well as the perceived threat to something you care about.

At one end of the spectrum is yelling anxiety. It can’t be ignored and insists on taking over just about anything else you might be thinking about or trying to do. It's relentless and exhausting.

At the other end of the spectrum is whisper anxiety. The hidden signs of whisper anxiety can seem almost normal despite being uncomfortable and therefore easier to ignore than yelling anxiety.

Yet these hidden signs of anxiety are still nudging us to notice them and pay attention — even though their messages are not clearly identifying themselves as anxiety.

Some of whisper anxiety’s typical forms include:

Difficulty sleeping

Strange dreams

Using anxiety-based vocabulary

Over apologizing

Nail biting, nail picking, skin picking, hair twirling

Not being able to sit still

Boredom

Irritability

Alcohol, drugs, comfort food, gaming, sex

Distraction seeking

Repetitive thoughts

Devoted advance planning

Perfectionism

Procrastination

Escalated emotions

Uncomfortable saying no (people pleasing)

“Catching” stress and anxiety from others

Social avoidance

Risk aversion

Intimacy challenges

Taking note of odd habits, strange behavior, or compulsive thoughts can help clue you into your discomfort, and often point you in the direction of your anxiety.

Anxiety, especially the whispering kind, is always about being uncomfortable, but not in a way that’s overwhelming.

These are the kinds of worries and internal conflicts that can be put on the backburner simmering, but not completely out of mind until addressed head-on.

The discomfort you feel isn’t a bad thing.

Discomfort can actually be considered a super-power.

Whisper anxiety is your early detection mechanism that something isn't quite right, that there's something or someone you care about that needs your attention.

The challenge is to pay attention to the hidden signs of anxiety, instead of brushing them off as unimportant or simply ignoring them. Anxiety always carries an important message for you.

When you're able to notice, listen to, and address your whispering anxiety, you can prevent it from escalating. By channeling its motivation into solutions, you can “fix” the issue your anxiety is alerting you to.

By tending to low-grade anxiety and being aware of the hidden signs of anxiety to which you're most susceptible, you can move through your life feeling more in control and thus more comfortable.

Dr. Alicia Clark is a psychologist specializing in anxiety and relationships. For more help managing anxiety, check out her book, Hack Your Anxiety and register for a free mini-ecourse by signing up for book bonuses here.

This article was originally published at Alicia Clark PsyD. Reprinted with permission from the author.