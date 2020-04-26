4 Tips To Get Out Of Your Rut While In Quarantine

It's normal to be feeling down.

By Allie Pardue

Who would have ever predicted that a global pandemic would occur in 2020? In this uncertain time, it’s often hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

We don’t know when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, and we may find it difficult to see any good in this time. In fact, we may even find ourselves hitting a rut while trapped inside our houses.

However, people are using this time to spend time with their families, attend events (even if it’s virtually), share encouraging messages, and check on family and friends. Many people have also become more grateful for what they have and grown awareness for others’ needs.

While I think some good is stirring in our world, I have also noticed how easy it is to struggle during this time.

This pandemic has forced people to cancel big events, like graduation ceremonies, weddings, birthday parties, and funerals. We can no longer visit our family members during holidays and significant moments.

We have to keep our distance from others for the safety of everyone around us. We’re tired of being stuck inside because of stay-at-home orders and closed businesses. And, of course, we’re fearful of what could happen if we contract COVID-19.

One of my mentors recently told me that it’s okay to feel down, but you can’t let yourself stay down. She shared that we have to find ways to get out of our ruts and better ourselves.

Here are a few practical ways that you can get out of the rut you may have dug during this time.

1. Get some exercise.

Personally, I really miss going to instructor-led exercise classes, and with gyms closed down, many others do, too. Taking exercise classes make many of us feel stronger and healthier, but now, they’re no longer an option.

If you miss your exercise, ask your friends to hold you accountable and try to fit in a home workout before or after work.

2. Make time for yourself.

We can’t be the people we want to be if we don’t make time for ourselves. Maybe that “me time” is a bath, getting some fresh air, taking a drive, or listening to upbeat music and dancing our feelings out.

Find your favorite form of self-care, and practice it as often as you can during the pandemic. When you take time for self-care, you’ll be a better employee, co-worker, and friend.

3. Talk to your friends.

Whether interacting with friends means FaceTiming daily or stopping by to have a 15-minute conversation from your car window, staying connected is especially important now.

It’s normal to feel sad or angry that you can no longer physically see your friends, so check in with them and see how they’re doing. Showing your friends that you care will make their day — and yours!

4. Spend at least 30 minutes outside each day.

To keep yourself from feeling like you’re cooped up inside all day, try to take a walk or sit outside on your porch for 30 minutes each day. Going outside, even briefly, will improve your mental health.

After all, it’s nicer to see some sunshine than to stare at your bedroom walls!

As you quarantine, remember that it’s okay to have bad moments and even bad days, but don’t keep yourself stuck in a rut. Make time for the things you love to do — it’ll make a world of difference in your life!

Allie Pardue is a writer who focuses on health and wellness, self-care, and mental health. For more of her health and wellness content, visit her Twitter page.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.