Did you know one of the fastest paths to spiritual growth is being in a loving relationship?

Are you on a spiritual journey or trying to attain spiritual growth? Maybe you meditate regularly or practice magic. Some choose prayer to attune to a higher source. Still, others offer themselves in service to help those who are less fortunate.

Each of these mystical paths provides powerful ways to learn the truth of who you are and where you fit into the larger plan, which includes finding love.

Many spiritual practices talk about how you're meant to learn deeply from your relationships. As it turns out, your romantic partner can also be your spiritual development partner, even if you don't follow the same path.

Spiritual growth can be interpreted widely, but keep in mind it is often not religious. For the most part, your spiritual development involves connecting with a higher source to gain insight and wisdom about life and yourself.

Knowing and understanding yourself is at the core of walking a spiritual path, as well as learning from your mistakes to make better choices along the way.

Nothing can accelerate your spiritual growth like finding love. You're agreeing to walk the path of spiritual development together.

Creating a lasting relationship offers never-ending opportunities to discover what makes you tick and connect with the deeper meaning of life.

When you're looking for love, you're embarking on a well-worn path towards the divine. There are definitely some things you can only learn from each other.

This is why finding love and being in a long-term relationship can become a big part of your spiritual approach to life.

Here are 7 reasons why finding love is important for spiritual growth.

1. Learn to give and receive.

Being in a loving relationship is the perfect way to learn how to give and receive. You will discover how to share what you have with your partner from a place of love.

You will also open yourself to receiving the gifts your partner offers. What a great way to learn about generosity!

Giving is not always easy, and some feel challenged by the prospect of sharing. This can include money, love, and even time. People may feel more comfortable with one type of generosity than another, and have to push themselves to open and grow.

Surprisingly, many have more trouble with receiving than giving. They may push away offers of help, compliments, or love, and instead prefer to be the one giving. That's why learning to receive is also an act of spiritual growth.

2. Healthy boundaries are key to finding love.

Most people have natural limits on what is acceptable behavior in a relationship. This is one of the hardest things to learn about.

Many need to practice creating and upholding boundaries. Setting boundaries is a way to take care of yourself while in a relationship.

Compromise and generosity are important aspects of relating, but there are times when you may decide you've done or given enough.

Establishing and maintaining boundaries works to keep your self-esteem and value intact. If you overdo it, resentment is likely to build, which can cause the end of a relationship.

Proper boundaries provide guidelines for how to interact and treat each other with respect.

Being clear about where and how to set limits is an important part of anyone’s spiritual development. This allows you get to know yourself, your expectations, and how to stand up for yourself — all part of a spiritual journey.

3. Learn to compromise and negotiate.

Whether you are in a long-term, committed relationship or married, compromise is a must.

In any healthy relationship, one person cannot always get their way. You both have to negotiate and be willing to give something up in order to accomplish almost anything.

Where will you yield and what will you hold onto steadfastly? Know your limits and where you are willing to compromise to live well together and get along.

Learning how and when to compromise without losing yourself in the process is a huge piece of your spiritual growth.

4. Finding love means listening and acknowledging.

To get along and enjoy a healthy relationship, you have to know how to listen. Really hearing what your partner says is a skill all by itself.

But listening is not enough, you also have to acknowledge what your partner is saying. That's what lets them know they’ve been heard.

This is definitely an area for spiritual growth and can apply to any relationship, not just romantic. Taking the time to be quiet and listen shows a higher level of respect and love. It also helps to have some compassion for your partner.

Strong listening skills help you solve and move through problems. By discovering how your partner feels and taking action on what you learn from each other, you will grow personally and spiritually.

5. Speak up for yourself.

Learning to speak up for yourself can cause a tremendous spiritual shift if you are someone who has hesitated in the past.

This is the flip-side of being a good listener. You need both skills to keep your relationship healthy and flourishing.

You must be willing to speak your mind and stand up for what is in your best interest or for the relationship.

It takes practice. When you have a loving partner who cares enough to listen and work through a problem, you can see how finding love leads to your spiritual growth.

6. Be a supportive partner.

Being there for another person is an act of kindness. Much can be accomplished when you feel you're supported by someone. The same is true when you provide that sort of encouragement.

Whether your partner is going through a difficult time or things are good, knowing you’re there him or her and have that person’s back makes all the difference.

A strong relationship is one where both parties are supportive. Even when you don’t have time, sending a smiley-face text can feel nurturing.

Offering support through thick and thin is a test of your internal strength and an opportunity for your spiritual growth.

7. Have children to experience new ways of finding love.

Having a family and raising your children — there's no question of how much spiritual energy is required for this momentous endeavor.

Nothing offers more joy or heartbreak than caring for your kids until they are grown. And even beyond!

You and your partner will likely have differences in your approach. That serves to further deepen the learning.

Sharing in the joy of family life and the troubles that crop up tests you individually and as partners. That's exactly what leads to your inner growth and spirituality.

When you look at all the reasons why finding love leads to spiritual growth, you will notice they share compassion and empathy. And at the very root, this is actually about awakening the heart.

What's more spiritually transformative than that?

Opening your heart to love and being in a relationship is a gift that keeps on giving when it comes to your spiritual development.

What you learn by looking for love, finding your life partner, and creating a lasting relationship will no doubt open your heart. It also helps you grow faster than almost any other path.

If you are ready for a transcendental adventure — start looking for love!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Ronnie Ann Ryan is a dating coach who has helped women over 40 find love for more than 15 years. If you’re ready to stop wasting precious time texting the wrong men or turning off the right ones, get her free e-book 7 Deadly Sins of Texting.