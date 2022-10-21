Travis Scott Spotted With Model He’s Been Linked To For 10 Years — Even During Relationship With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott is being accused of cheating on Kylie Jenner after being spotted with a woman the rapper was linked to for years.

The woman, who goes by the moniker Yung Sweetro, was rumored to have dated the rapper before he was linked to Jenner, but new reports allege that Scott and Yung Sweetro could be seeing each other once more.

It started after the model posted a video to her Instagram story that showed her behind the camera on a set of a shoot, with Scott being seen in the background.

"I'm directing obvi," Yung Sweetro wrote, alluding to the fact that she may be involved in a project that Scott is currently working on.

The model's Instagram story was shared by celebrity gossip site The Shade Room, but Yung Sweetro denied the rumors that she and Scott were possibly dating.

"I didn't even realize he was there," she wrote, according to screenshots shared on Reddit. "Y'all need to stop perpetuating this sh-t."

Who is Yung Sweetro?

Yung Sweetro, whose real name is Rojean Kar, is a 27-year-old model best known for her presence on social media and for her ties to Scott.

Kar and Scott have been linked numerous times in the past decade — even throughout his relationship with Jenner.

Travis Scott and Yung Sweetro allegedly dated back in 2013.

Kar and Scott were first documented together in January 2013 after the rapper shared an Instagram post of a woman believed to be Kar. The two were allegedly on a trip to Paris together.

As Scott continued to rise in fame and popularity, Kar was often spotted backstage at his concerts in 2015 and the rapper would often fly her out to shows.

While Kar and Scott never addressed rumors of their relationship during the early years of his career, fans noticed that the two would often interact with each other on social media.

Travis Scott was previously accused of cheating on Kylie Jenner with Yung Sweetro.

Scott and Jenner, who began dating in April 2017, took a break in 2019 which many people speculated had been because Scott was secretly seeing Kar.

Over the past year leading up to Jenner and Scott's breakup, the 'Butterfly Effect' rapper and Kar would often post Instagram photos from similar locations, including a casino and a rumored ski trip the two took together.

Look at these pictures, the background and the dates they were posted. Notice the location? Coincidence????#KylieJenner #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/WEGRTCQhy1 — PriΞst (@Br_ume) October 4, 2019

At the time, Jenner was also linked to her ex Tyga but quickly tweeted to shut down those rumors.

"There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at," she tweeted after reports linked to two, one day after Scott and Kar were rumored to be together.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority," she added in another tweet.

Yung Sweetro has alluded to a feud with Kylie Jenner.

Kar also reportedly posted about frequently being blocked and then unblocked by Jenner in the past, according to BuzzFeed, and even captioned a photo of herself wearing a watch that she claimed Scott had purchased for her.

"Tell your [baby daddy] I said [thanks]," Kar's original caption read, before changing it to instead say, "It was song lyrics."

However, Kar eventually denied the rumors that Scott had cheated on her with Jenner.

"None of these rumors are true," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "It's just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies and leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you."

A source also close to the rapper told E! News that any reports of infidelity were "false."

"Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and [the] press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation," they told the publication.

