Woman Seeks Advice After Husband’s Mom Announced Pregnancy They Weren’t Sure About Keeping On Facebook

After a woman yelled at her mother-in-law, who prematurely revealed that her daughter-in-law was pregnant before she was ready to announce it, she's caught between wondering if she's in the wrong or not.

Posting in the subreddit, 'AITA' (Am I The A**hole), the woman, 23, found out she was pregnant recently.

It wasn't a planned pregnancy, and the woman revealed that she and her husband are still trying to figure out if they want to go through with the pregnancy or not.

"Here's the thing, I told him to not tell anyone but he ended up telling his mom but made her swear that she won't tell. He didn't tell her we aren't sure about it but just to stay quiet," the woman wrote in her post.

Instead, her husband's mom ended up logging into his Facebook and posting about the pregnancy.

The woman's mother-in-law begged that she wanted to announce the news on her Facebook under the guise of having their permission, but the woman refused and instead lied and said that she and her husband wanted to announce it themselves if they decided to continue with the pregnancy.

Except the woman was never given the chance, finding out that her mother-in-law had logged into her husband's Facebook page and made the announcement while pretending to be the woman's husband.

Of course, she was furious, especially since her mother-in-law went behind their backs.

The woman immediately called her. The mother-in-law said she thought that if she had made the announcement using one of their social media accounts they wouldn't have cared.

She insisted that it would still look like the woman and her husband had made the announcement.

"But like I stated earlier, we're still trying to make a decision. I lost my temper and yelled at her which made her cry. I said she overstepped and messed up completely then hung up," the woman shared.

After yelling at her mother-in-law, the woman's husband became angry and how she'd treated his mother.

The woman told him that his mother had violated their privacy and put them under even more pressure to make a decision about their baby now that their whole family knew.

"He said that it was his [Facebook] so none of my privacy was 'violated' and that I shouldn't have yelled and hurt her feelings and made her cry no matter what, period."

Her husband demanded that she apologize, saying that they'll talk about the pregnancy at a later date, but the woman refused when he tried to force her to go to his mother's house.

Most people under the Reddit thread agreed that the woman was NTA (Not The A**hole) in the situation with her mother-in-law.

"Remember this is YOUR decision. Not his. Not his mothers. YOURS because it’s your body," one user commented.

Another user commented, "A pregnancy is YOUR PRIVATE MEDICAL EVENT. It is absolutely YOUR privacy that was violated.

Take some time alone and decide if you want to continue this pregnancy, then think about the marriage. If you choose to stay in the marriage, he has a lot of work to do."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.