Woman Uninvites Adoptive Sister From Her Wedding After Post She Shared After Finding Her Birth Family

"I disinvited my adopted sister from my wedding, and I don’t think we will ever speak to each other again. I’m heartbroken," writes one woman in a confessional Reddit post shared to the subreddit "r/TrueOffMyChest."

Weddings are a time of joy and celebration, but they can also expose cracks in family dynamics that may have seemed possible to ignore before the big day.

The woman uninvited her adopted sister from her wedding after falling out when she reconnected with her biological family.

The woman began her post by sharing that she is the youngest of two children.

She revealed that her parents struggled with infertility, and turned to adoption.

“They had a baby girl through a closed adoption,” the woman wrote.

Seven months later, the woman’s parents naturally conceived and had her.

“For context, my parents and I are white. My sister is Hispanic and Black,” the woman added.

The woman shared that she and her sister were close growing up.

“Growing up, my sister and I were best friends,” she wrote. “We did everything together, and people said we acted like twins.”

The woman and her sister remained close into adulthood until her sister reconnected with her biological family.

At first, the woman was happy for her sister.

“My sister always said that she felt like something was missing, and finding her family seemed to be the missing piece,” the woman wrote.

However, her adoptive sister’s attitude toward her adoptive family changed.

“She would constantly berate them for choosing to adopt because she said adoption, especially trans-racial adoption, was wrong,” the woman claimed.

“She said that the experience was traumatizing to her and that she wasn’t properly prepared for being a POC [person of color] due to their color blindness.”

Despite the tension between the woman’s sister and her parents, the woman says she stayed out of it and attempted to maintain a relationship with her sister.

Once the woman’s sister made a cruel comment to their mother, she began distancing herself.

“For context, she said that they [her parents] should have gotten therapy for their infertility, instead of becoming baby snatchers,” the woman wrote.

Still, the woman couldn’t fathom severing their relationship since her sister was supposed to be her maid of honor for her upcoming wedding.

“She was the one who introduced me to my fiancé after all,” the woman revealed. “So I told myself that she was my sister no matter what, and kept her as my maid of honor.”

One day, the woman’s sister posted an incredibly insensitive, and cruel comment on social media that caused the woman to change her mind.

“She posted a picture of herself with her biological siblings. She captioned it, ‘it’s been such a relief to find my real family. I finally feel like I’m home.'”

“I was beyond upset. I never, ever thought of her as anything less than my sister,” the woman wrote. “But apparently, I was never a sister to her.”

The woman decided to text her sister to put an end to their relationship.

“I didn’t trust myself to call her, so I sent a text. ‘Since you don’t see me as your real sister, there’s no reason for you and -her boyfriend’s name here- to come to my wedding.”

The woman blocked her sister after sending the message and discovered that her sister blocked her on everything else in response.

The woman revealed that their mutual friends informed her that her sister is spreading false information about her and telling them that she is racist.

“I don’t think there’s any way to come back from this. I’m heartbroken about losing my sister,” the woman wrote. “And I’m heartbroken that I never had one in the first place.”

Redditors empathized with the woman in the comments.

“I hope you are able to heal from the cruel way she’s turning her back on you. And I hope your wedding is beautiful and joyful despite this loss,” one user wrote.

“One day OP’s [original poster] sister will realize the bridges she burned and the mistake she’s made,” another user commented.

Other users shared that they were adopted and couldn’t imagine treating their families the way the woman’s sister had.

“I’m adopted too and this infuriates me to no end,” one user revealed. “I’ve never once been tempted to find my ‘real’ family because the one I have is my real family. They’ve given me the most amazing life and I will forever love them for that.”

