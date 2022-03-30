Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Tolerate Father-In-Law's Jokes About Her Past As A Sex Worker

Sex work is as old as humanity and, if history is anything to go by, it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Simply put, sex workers get a lot of flack and disrespect that they really don’t deserve.

As American society continues to deal with deep social issues, like the treatment of sex workers, one family is having their insensitivity thrown back in their face, according to one Reddit user.

A woman asks if she’s wrong for embarrassing her father-in-law after he falsely insinuated that she had sex with him.

Reddit user u/Exciting_Stick_2674 recently made a post to the subreddit r/AmItheAsshole, asking if she was in the wrong following an incident with her fiancé’s family.

The original poster (OP) explains in the post that she was previously an escort, saying, “I (27F) used to be an ''escort'' (h--ker) from 18 until I was 23, I'm not proud of it but I also don't give a f-ck because I did what I had to do to keep studying and a roof over my head.”

The woman goes on to explain that she met her now-fiancé during that time, though he wasn’t ever one of her clients. Two years after she stopped doing sex work, the woman got together with her now-fiancé and his family was not always very well mannered.

The OP’s brother-in-law once tried to expose her past as a sex worker to her fiancé… even though he already knew.

The woman described the awkward encounter, saying, “We began to date when I was 25 and three or four months after that his BIL ''exposed me'' (no idea how he found out) because there's no way my fiancé knew and thus we had to come clean in front of his whole family. Yes, I did that. Yes, he knows. Yes, he doesn't care. It was 2 years ago (at that time), we got over it.”

According to the woman, incidences continued to crop up here and there, in the two years since she was “exposed.”

The OP endured everything from side-eyes to outright baseless accusations that the child that she was pregnant with wasn’t her fiancé’s.

The fiancé’s father-in-law joked that the OP’s baby could have belonged to any one of the men in the family, including him.

The OP, now a year engaged and 5 months pregnant, responded in a very clever way. The woman simply asked her fiancé’s father to explain the joke, feigning ignorance.

According to the woman, while discussing a birthmark that ran in the family the interaction went as follows, “... then he said 'But how can we know from who he got it? it may as well be from me, my boy or my brothers’ and he and his brothers began to laugh."

"My fiancé got mad and before he could say anything I said ‘I don't get it’...”

With the veil of insinuation lifted, the father-in-law struggled to explain himself. The OP then says that the conversation turned against the father-in-law, “... it got to the point that some of his friends said 'hey, it's not funny' so he excused himself and left.”

Now, with members of the family telling the OP to apologize for embarrassing her fiancé’s father, the OP turned to Reddit to ask for the judgment of strangers.

Redditors are firmly in the woman’s camp.

The vast majority of the commenters are disgusted with the actions of the father-in-law and voiced their support the woman.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.