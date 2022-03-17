Woman Seeks Advice After Boyfriend Asks Her To Split Rent In Expensive Apartment Despite His $500K Salary

Any counselor or coach worth their salt will tell you that relationships are complicated.

There’s a lot of sharing that goes on in a balanced relationship, sharing of responsibilities, sharing of duties, and both parties need to give a whole lot to make it work.

One woman has had a bit of an unorthodox dilemma in her relationship with her boyfriend and has gone to the subreddit, r/relationship_advice to seek other opinions.

A woman says she was asked by her boyfriend to move in with him and pay for half of the expenses that she can’t afford.

The woman using the account u/ThrowRA9876234 took to Reddit with her story, explaining that she is 22-years-old and is looking to get into a graduate program. As it stands, the woman isn’t making any money and likely won’t be for the next few years while she’s furthering her education.

The original poster (OP) says in her post that her boyfriend is a 32-year-old man who is currently making $300,000 a year but just got a job offer in a different city.

Her boyfriend has been offered a $500,000 a year position and wanted her to move with him.

While the OP says that she was happy to move with him and simply look for another graduate program in the new city, there was a catch.

The boyfriend asked her to pay for half of all expenses, including the $5,000 a month rent.

While the OP said that her parents were willing to help pay her through school, this was just a crazy thing to ask.

The OP wrote of the request, “This would amount to around $2500/ month. My family is capable of providing me with this money, but we are not exorbitantly wealthy so it is a lot of money for us. My family also thinks it is really unreasonable for my boyfriend to ask me to pay these expenses when he makes enough money to support the both of us easily.”

This is a bit of a gross situation.

On the one hand, neither partner should have to pay for themselves and their partner while, on the other hand, it’s an incredibly unreasonable thing to ask a student to shell out that kind of money when they moved only so that you could get a new, higher-paying job.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Many weighed in on the post with comments.

As one commenter put it, “This is how it works when couples want to split living expenses evenly. YOU LIVE ON WHAT THE LOWEST PAID PERSON CAN AFFORD!!!”

Others were more suspicious of the post, such as one commenter who wrote, “My money’s on this post being fake.”

The OP edited her post with an update to say that she appreciated the responses and in response to the doubts about the figures and circumstances, she wrote, “Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.”

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.