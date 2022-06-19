Woman Who Kicked Out Teen Niece With Nowhere To Go After She Left Her Kids Alone Asks If She Went Too Far

A woman took to the famous subreddit, "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA), asking the community if she was wrong for kicking her niece out of her home after doing something serious.

This community allows you to get an unbiased opinion about if you were wrong in an argument you had.

You tell your story to the community, and after they pick apart all the pieces of your predicament, the community decides if you were "Not the A-hole" (NTA), "You're the A-hole" (YTA), or "Everyone Sucks Here" (ESH).

One woman decided to kick her niece out and is unsure whether she did the right thing or not.

The woman begins her post by saying her 17-year-old niece got into a fight with her father after coming out as pansexual.

The woman drove three hundred miles to collect her niece, who she calls Kim.

They hadn't seen each other since 2019 and she knew it would be a difficult time because her niece always had a rebellious attitude towards the woman's rules.

"I literally just wanted her in by 10 on a school night, 12 on weekends, help around the house for spending money, and send me a text letting me know she's ok every few hours," the woman says in her post.

Four months pass and even though problems had arisen, the woman decided to turn a blind eye to many things her niece had done.

This included relatively minor things like taking her missing make-up and skincare products and arriving home 30 minutes past her curfew.

When her niece talked back to the woman and her husband, the woman just thought she was a teenager going through a rough time.

The woman eventually grounded Kim after finding out she stole her husband's credit card and spent £100 on make-up for her girlfriend.

Since she was grounded, the woman, her kids and Kim were all spending a day together, haging out in their sunny garden.

At one point, the woman decided to ask Kim to watch her kids, a 6-year-old girl, and an 18-month-old son, while she went into the house to make lunch and look at some work emails, to which she agreed.

The woman took a moment to describe the layout of her backyard.

She explained that she has tall walls and the only way out is via a side gate that is both pet-proof and kid-proof.

After twenty minutes had passed while Kim was supposed to be watching the kids, a neighbor came to the woman's house in a panicked state.

"Apparently Kim sneaked out via the side gate leaving it open for my son and one of my dogs to get out," she wrote in her post.

Her son wandered into the road, and their 7-year-old dog chased after him.

A neighbor driving saw them on the road at the last second and had to make a choice.

"He was holding my son crying telling me he was sorry in the meantime my daughter comes out and sees the dog," she writes at the end of one of her paragraphs.

In order to save her son's life, the neighbor hit the dog with his car.

After the incident, she decided it was time for Kim to leave.

"I had her stuff in two bin bags and unleashed hell I've never screamed so much in my life and told her I don't care [where] she ends up but it better be far away from me," the woman told Kim.

Kim responded by crying, saying that everyone gives up on her and that she is a monster.

Kim was given money, and a taxi was called, but the woman did not know where she went.

Now, she's wondering if what she did was wrong, but everyone agreed that she was NTA in this situation.

Everyone points out that the whole situation could've been avoided had Kim cared just a little.

One user said that Kim should've known better.

"She is 17 not 7, and should know better. She endangered others which led to awful consequences. Your rules were pretty reasonable and liberal," they wrote in a comment.

