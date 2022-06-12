Mom Calls Cops On 10-Year-Old Son To ‘Give Him A Scare’ After Learning He Disrespected A Teacher

A Georgia mom had a unique approach to disciplining her son after learning about his misbehaving.

33-year-old Chiquita Hill was informed about her son's behavior at school one day. His class teacher showed up at her door, telling her that Sean had misbehaved in class. He was rude to his peers and disrespected teachers on numerous occasions.

The mom opted to call the police on her son to punish him for disrespecting his teacher.

The class teacher also said that Sean was not paying attention in class. Whenever she tried to speak to the boy, he refused to show any interest, and after the class teacher tried everything, she decided to visit Hill about Sean's behavior in class.

Hill became concerned for her son's future because she was afraid if this behavior continued, then he would end up in a situation that could be dangerous, so she decided she needed to do something to "give him a scare."

She had a plan to nip the behavior in the bud.

Telling a news outlet she needed to quell this bad behavior, she decided to come up with a plan.

"I knew I had to do something to shock him," Hill said.

After her conversation with the class teacher Hill contacted the Columbus Police Department telling them about her situation about her difficulties being a single mother. Instead of rejecting her idea Columbus Police understood her issues and decided they would assist her.

She planned to have the police arrive at her house and fake arrest Sean for his stubborn attitude and disrespectful behavior towards others in his classroom. But he didn't believe her.

"Sean didn't believe me. When they showed up at the door, that's when it hit him," Hill said.

The police arrived and told Sean he was under arrest for showing inappropriate behavior in school and disrespecting his teacher.

The officers handcuffed Sean and walked him to their police cruiser, where they made him sit inside the back of the squad car.

Hill was standing outside watching it unfold, saying the officers did their best to make it look "real" and saying they did well making Sean believe he was going to jail.

Sean was in the car for five minutes when the officers let him out. He ran back to the house, crying and shaking. He apologized to the officers saying he was sorry for his actions and the officers told him to behave both at home and school.

Did Hill do the right thing by staging all of this?

"I was trying to get the point across to my son; if you want to be disrespectful and you want to be rude, this is what happens when bad people do bad things," Hill said.

Many praise her actions saying that staging something like this for their kids to learn a lesson is a great idea.

But they also say how he will feel about the police in his future as there has been much coverage about law enforcement and their handling of small crimes.

It is a complex topic to digest, many will agree this it is acceptable to teach a lesson to her son, but others are saying this is not the right thing to do because it can cause a backlash in the future for Sean.

Hill was convinced that what she did was the right thing and that her son had learned a lesson he would remember for life.

"Sean gave me the biggest hug and said, 'I'll never do it again.'" Hill said.

