Woman Horrified After Seeing That Her Husband Used A Contact Photo Of Her On His Phone

After freaking out over the contact photo her husband used of her on his phone, a woman wonders if her reaction was warranted or if she was completely in the wrong.

Posting to the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I The A**hole), the woman explained that her husband had just bought a new phone, and the phone he had before didn't have many features.

The woman was happy that her husband had gotten a new phone, and helped him set it up and figure out some of the new features on it.

"Yesterday morning I couldn't find my phone before I went to work. I woke him up to ask him to call me so I could find it but he handed me his phone and told me to do it myself," the woman wrote in her Reddit post.

She took his phone, opened the call log, and searched for her number. When she found it, she also found the contact picture her husband had used of her, which had been of her face.

She was immediately shocked that her husband had used a photo of her without asking first.

The woman immediately got upset and woke him up, asking why he'd done it. Her husband said it was a normal thing to do, and that he does it with his family and friends too.

"I told him I didn't give him permission and he should've asked if I was comfortable with having my picture there. He said I have a ton of pictures of him in my phone but I keep them in a hidden app so no one sees them and this way, I'm protecting his privacy," she explained.

She also brought up how she always asks for his permission before she takes a picture of him and saves it to her phone. The woman demanded that her husband remove the contact picture, but he argued that she was being bossy and controlling.

"I told him my face was in there, he again said it wasn't a huge deal and that I should chill. I snapped and said I wasn't going to let him convince me to be okay with my privacy being violated."

The woman and her husband continued to fight, even after he said she was overreacting, but her husband eventually removed the photo but was still upset that she tried to dictate how he lives and what he does.

"I live in an area far from home and I don't know anyone here yet and I was worried if he loses his phone, my info will be linked to my photo," she concluded.

Most people that commented under the Reddit thread were in agreement that the woman is the a**hole, and her husband was right to get upset.

"Unless you go through society with a veil on, people are going to see your face, so the privacy argument seems far-fetched. What is the problem?" one user commented.

Another user commented, "You have yet to give a valid reason as to why you are so paranoid about him having your picture on his phone. To each their own, but your reaction was out of line. But I recommend you stop reading into conspiracy theories and watching lifetime thrillers."

