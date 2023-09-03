Woman Discovers A Message On The Inside Of Her Toilet After Inviting Her 'Unhinged' Online Date Inside Her Home

A woman revealed the scary message she found after going on an online date. In a TikTok video, Luna Ray claimed she unintentionally matched with an "unhinged" man on the popular dating app, Hinge, and when she invited him over, she was taken aback by his actions after she told him she wasn't interested in her.

She explained the bizarre message her online date left on the inside of her toilet.

In the short video, the 23-year-old seemed to find the entire situation humorous after discovering what her online date had written after inviting him to her house.

"Kicked out a hinge date within 15 minutes of meeting him because [of] bad vibes and he asked to use the bathroom before leaving and used my lipstick to write all over the seat," Ray wrote in overlay text of a video showing her cleaning underneath the toilet seat.

“It said, ‘She is effing her ex — run’ and included his phone number so they could contact him for more information,” Ray said in a subsequent interview with Kennedy News and Media, according to the NY Post,

Ray explained that she had matched with the unidentified man through Hinge in early 2023. For their first time meeting, she suggested they go to a bar with some of her friends, but invited him over to her house before the outing.

However, as soon as he came over, Ray quickly realized that she wasn't clicking with him and that he had "rubbed her the wrong way."

“He started talking about how he was a very worldly man and had toured the world,” she recalled. “Straight away he said that in France there were these two girls that wanted to have a three-way with him. He was just not very charming."

To "spare his feelings," Ray made up the excuse that she wasn't over her ex-boyfriend and therefore wasn't in the right mindset to be dating at the moment. Apparently, that rubbed him the wrong way and decided to enact his revenge on her toilet.

“He asked me, ‘Can I use your restroom before I leave?' I didn’t know he’d written anything until the next day my roommate called me and was like, ‘What the hell happened to our toilet?’" Ray said her roommate's boyfriend had gone to use their toilet and was shocked at the message written on the inside of the lid.

She claimed that he had used her own lipstick to write the message on the toilet.

In different colored lipsticks that he had apparently gotten from her bathroom cabinet, he used them to write the message on the toilet, which Ray found more than funny at first but then pointed out how unsanitary such a thing was.

"Initially I thought it was kind of funny, but I no longer feel that way as he used my lipstick which is so unsanitary,” she told the news outlet. “He actually used two different shades of lipstick and put them both back on the counter, hoping I’d use them again.”

Unfortunately, due to how viral Ray's original TikTok video went, she received a barrage of comments from men, who claimed that she deserved to have that message written on her toilet.

"The video going viral has been a bit frustrating,” Ray admitted. “There’s been a lot of men taking his side and thinking it’s funny, but not taking into account how messed up it really is.”

Online dating is more common these days, but not always safe.

While online dating has become less of a taboo way to meet people romantically, especially within Gen Z, there are still women who feel men on these dating apps can sometimes put them in unsafe scenarios.

According to data acquired by the Pew Research Center, women are more likely than men to say online dating is not too or not at all safe. 56% of women under 50 who have used dating sites or apps say they have been sent a sexually explicit message or image they didn’t ask for. About four in ten have had someone continue to contact them after they said they were not interested (43%) or have been called an offensive name (37%). Roughly one in ten (11%) have received threats of physical harm.

These statistics are why people, especially women, are encouraged to meet online dates in public places to reduce the risk of encountering dangerous or uncomfortable situations. It's important to not only choose a public place but to let someone know about your plans and even consider bringing a friend along.

When reflecting on this specific incident, Ray encourages anyone on dating apps to trust their gut, especially if they feel uncomfortable while on a date.

“If I had any advice to other women out there I’d say to always go with your gut feeling,” Ray, who has since deleted her dating apps, advised. "You don’t owe anybody your time. As soon as you feel uncomfortable, don’t waste your time or someone else’s time.”

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.