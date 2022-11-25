Woman Asks If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room While Husband Was Embracing His Female Friend

The Reddit forum “r/AmItheA-–hole” (AITA) is a community where folks can post about the messy drama that is happening in their lives.

It is a place where people can find out if they were wrong in a situation, so one woman decided to tell a story about her husband and his best friend’s suspicious behavior.

The husband was caught in a room alone, holding his female best friend closely.

The post began with the wife talking about her husband’s best friend coming over to their home.

She was greeted by his best friend, and “went into the kitchen to get a [glass] of water” because her husband had asked her.

When she came back, she “didn't find them in the living room.”

“Turns out they went into the guests room and the door was shut,” wrote the suspicious wife.

She “heard weeping/sobbing sounds coming from the inside.”

She knocked at first before walking into the bedroom, where she “found them embracing each other crying.” She stood by the door but her “husband paused and told [her] to give them a moment.”

“I gotta say that I did not feel comfortable with his request so I remained standing,” she explains in her post.

Unhappy with her refusal, he started repeatedly telling her “to get out.”

Despite this, she asserted boundaries in her own home — she told him it was her home too and that he couldn’t tell her where to go.

“He got angry and told me to get out and we'll talk later but I refused," she continued. "He asked what was wrong with me for not seeing how tense the situation was.”

Her husband was angry at her “for not giving them privacy.”

She said there was no reason for the door to be shut.

“I told him that they did NOT need to shut the door for any reason [no matter] what it was,” she explained.

After explaining, they started arguing, prompting her husband's best friend to leave.

“He blew up at me afterward calling me unbelievable and saying I had no respect for him and his friend who's going [through] a hard time and refusing to give them privacy," she continued. “I told him how weird it was for them to shut the door just [because] they were crying.”

“He told me that I was petty and overbearing to act like this [in front] of her and stopping him from showing proper support.”

In order to provide some context and clarity, she edited the post to include more information.

“She's been his best friend/sister like for over 8+ years. She tends to be very emotional and highly sensitive," she wrote.

“We don't get along because she tends to be a boundary stomper and does/says things that make me feel like I don't know my husband as much as she does. She also compares us as well.”

“Initially, I did not want her to come to the house but my husband called her and told her to come since he didn't see her after the news was received til yesterday.”

Readers on Reddit were divided on the situation.

“Shockingly believe it or not some people don’t want to be vulnerable around people they aren’t comfortable with,” wrote one user.

“This is his best friend, he knows how to comfort her. There was absolutely zero reason for you to stand there staring at them like a hawk."

Another user disagreed, “This is going against the grain I see but if a spouse shuts the door so they can embrace another person in secret that is suspicious as hell [in my opinion.]”

A third user offered some advice: “Just a reminder. You are his partner. Not his mom.”

“No matter how sad I was, I would not go to my friend’s house, and cry on his shoulder in a private room while shutting his wife out,” wrote a fourth.

