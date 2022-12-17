Woman Says Husband Spends Every Weekend With Friend's Widow & Refuses To Invite Her Over For Christmas

Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things you can experience in life.

If it happens to be your spouse, who you planned to spend the rest of your life with, getting past the loss is almost impossible.

Widows and widowers need the love and support of their family and friends during those dark times, but one woman has had enough of her husband being that person.

She believes her husband is taking it too far to comfort his friend's widow.

A Redditor took to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA), to ask readers if she is wrong for denying her husband’s request to invite his deceased friend’s widow over for Christmas dinner.

She starts saying that a friend of her husband, who was so close that they considered each other a brother, had passed away a few months ago, leaving his wife behind.

After he died, her husband began to help that man’s widow on weekends when he was off work.

The poster clarifies that her husband helps the woman with everything she needs, no matter how big or small.

Although she claims that it doesn’t bother her, she was pushed over the edge when he proposed that they invite the woman over for Christmas dinner.

He explained that "she has no family and other friends are busy."

When the Redditor refused, he persisted, saying, "It'd mean so much to her, especially since this is her first Christmas without her husband, and we should comfort her."

The woman refused to budge, emphasizing the number of guests that were already invited and the fact that their Christmas dinner is a family affair and she wanted to keep it that way.

Her husband then reasoned that the recently widowed woman was "the one who needs this family atmosphere the most."

Uncomfortable with how hard her husband was pressing the matter, the woman lost her cool, reaffirming that she had no intentions of inviting the now single woman over to their home.

Since then, her husband has seemed unhappy and expressed that he thinks she is being "cruel."

In his eyes, the request was not that big a deal, and thinks she should be allowed to come.

The poster told him that it would be awkward since she and her family barely know the woman but now, she is second-guessing herself and wants to know if she is overreacting.

Readers are split on whether the husband spending weekends with another woman is appropriate or not.

While some empathize, others find his behavior downright suspicious.

One person wrote, “I really don't think spending a few weekends with someone who just lost their husband is, like, an excessive thing.”

“My wife basically moved in with her best friend for a week after she got divorced, and I'm glad she did, because having friends and being there for them is good and normal and to be celebrated.”

Another commenter disagreed, stating, “Best friend is different than your late husband’s best friend. Visiting for an hour or two each weekend, but spending the entire weekend is weird.”

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.