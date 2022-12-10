Woman Says Sister Had An Affair With Her Husband & Now Wants Her To Be In Their Kids' Lives

"7 years ago I was married and expecting a baby when things went horribly wrong," a woman detailed in an emotional post to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole."

The subreddit is an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

The woman was left saddened after walking in on a startling sight involving her sister and husband.

She discovered that her sister and husband were having an affair behind her back.

"Around 10 weeks into my pregnancy I suffered a miscarriage and then I returned home to find my husband in bed with my sister," she wrote in her Reddit post.

Immediately after finding her sister and husband in bed together, the two tried to apologize, but she wasn't having it.

It was all made worse after she found out that her husband had gotten her sister pregnant due to the affair between them.

The woman didn't hesitate to file for divorce, and was "willing to leave the marriage with nothing but the clothes on my back."

She also wanted nothing to do with the baby her sister and husband had conceived despite her parents' wishes for her to be involved.

"I refused any and all contact with my sister and ex. They married and had two more children after the one she conceived during my marriage to him."

Following the disastrous events between her sister and husband, the woman met her current husband after she'd distanced herself from her family.

"We got married two years ago and his family are nothing short of the best," she admitted. "I adore the nieces and nephews I have gained through my marriage to him and we spend a lot of time together."

The woman's sister eventually reached out to ask if she'd be involved in her children's lives.

She explained that "around three months ago," her sister had reached out to talk.

Despite the urgency of her sister's message, the woman initially didn't want to speak with her, but several hours afterward, her parents called and told her she needed to be with her sister.

"A few days later I got another call and was told my sister had been pregnant, the baby passed away inside of her and she delivered a stillborn all while he was out sleeping with someone else," she revealed.

While the woman's parents and sister expected her to be there for support, she refused.

Since learning that her sister had a miscarriage and was cheated on by her ex-husband, the woman has received endless messages from her family saying that she needs to meet her sister's children.

She explained that her parents and sister want her to reconcile with them and be there in the same manner that she is with her husband's nieces and nephews.

"My sister told me how sorry she was again and that she wanted us to make up. I told the three of them that she and her kids are not my problem and I still want nothing to do with them."

She concluded her post by sharing that her parents are extremely unhappy with her decision, pointing out that her sister is now suffering more than she had, and her children deserve to have an aunt.

Most people who commented on the woman's post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"I know people like to pretend that we should forgive and forget when it comes to family. But some things are unforgivable. I'd go no contact with all of them, especially if the parents continue to push this," one user wrote.

Another user added, "What do they need you for? Because to me that suggests that they want something from you and it isn't emotional support."

"You have been through a lot too, and you’ve been able to move on and have a family that is good to you. You don’t owe forgiveness to anyone," a third user chimed in.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.