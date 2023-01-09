Woman Calls Out Parents For Buying Her Biological Child More Presents Than Her Adopted Children

A woman lashed out at her parents after feeling as if they weren't treating her adopted children fairly.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — she explained that her parents were unjust when it came time to give her children Christmas gifts.

In her Reddit post, the woman, 41, wrote that she has one biological child, Jane, 17, and two children, Rachel, 16, and Dave, 14, that are her husband's biological children but she adopted them.

She called out her parents for buying her biological child more presents than her adopted children.

The woman explained that her parents buy Christmas presents for her children based on the wishlist that is sent to them.

From the wishlist, they pick out things to give as gifts.

"So we had Christmas dinner and my parents gave all the kids their gifts. Jane had a huge gift bag as well as a fairly big wrapped parcel. Rachel and Dave each had small gift bags," she wrote.

After Jane opened up all of her gifts, the woman noticed that her parents had gotten everything she'd asked for off of her wishlist, including 10 books and "one of those replica Messi shirts."

However, Rachel was gifted a pair of Tiffany studs, and Dave received AirPods.

"I was surprised because my parents bought Jane everything she wanted but only got the others relatively small, but mainly just one item, when Jane got many," she pointed out.

She noticed that both Rachel and Dave were a little upset with their gifts — especially since Dave had the same Messi shirt on his wishlist, but they only got it for Jane.

"I told my parents what they did is really unfair," she remarked.

In response, her mother argued that they didn't think the gifts were unfair, which only further annoyed her.

She accused her parents of not thinking of Rachel and Dave as their "'real' grandkids," which angered the woman's father who argued that they were being "greedy" and should be happy with what they've been given.

"My sister said I need to apologize for my outburst, but I don't think what I said was that bad, my husband agrees," she concluded.

Most people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was in the wrong for calling out her parents.

Many Reddit users agreed that if the woman's adopted children wanted more gifts, they should've asked for cheaper options.

"If the step-grandkids want lots of presents to open, they should ask for multiple inexpensive things rather than asking for big-ticket items," one user wrote.

Another user added, "if your kids are upset to get AirPods and Tiffany's studs, and instead of telling them to be grateful you're joining them in their complaining, then you're raising them to be a-holes, too."

"They didn't have to buy the outrageously expensive Tiffany earrings, or the AirPods, they could have picked something cheaper," a third user chimed in.

"Quantity isn't everything by the way, nor is it a measure of love, and you should really teach your children that, but it seems you need to teach yourself that first."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.