Woman Asks If She's Wrong For Not Inviting Her 'Aggressively Child-Free' Sister To Disney World

"I am planning a trip to Disney World with my 9-year-old daughter. As a single mom, I've saved for this trip for years," a woman began her confessional post to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA).

The subreddit is an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

She explained that she doesn't want to invite her 'aggressively child-free' sister to Disney World.

In her Reddit post, the woman, 33, wrote that she "scrimped and saved" for a long time to be able to talk her daughter to Disney.

"My daughter adores all things Disney and [I] want to give her at least one vacation that she can remember fondly."

However, the woman's younger sister, 28, adores anything Disney and wants to tag along, except she describes her sister as being "aggressively child-free."

Before she had her daughter, she and her sister were extremely close, though things quickly changed after her daughter was born.

"My sister is aggressively child-free to the point where she wouldn't even watch my daughter so I could shower because, 'I have no obligation to provide free babysitting,' which has caused a strain in our relationship," she recalled.

Her sister even refuses to buy Christmas gifts or birthday presents for her niece, arguing that her sister's "spawn" isn't her responsibility to care for in any way.

The woman detailed a specific incident in which she had to take her daughter to the emergency room with her because her sister refused to watch the young child.

"My sister refused to watch my daughter when my appendix ruptured (I had exhausted all other options). I've been distancing myself from my sister since but somehow she caught wind of the Disney trip."

After learning that she is taking her daughter to Disney, her sister, who is a "self-proclaimed Disney addict," now wants to join them.

"Ever since she heard about the trip she's been asking to go saying that it'll be a fun bonding experience for 'all us girls,'" she described.

The woman has continued to tell her sister that she can't join them since she doesn't like her niece and will most likely ruin the trip.

"My mom thinks this is my sister trying to extend an olive branch and I should take it but I don't know," she concluded.

Most people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"If she goes, she'll either bail and leave the two of you alone the whole trip, or micromanage every aspect of the trip and drive you insane," one user wrote.

"The demand isn't an olive branch. It's jealousy and greed."

Another user added, "This is a special trip for you and your daughter and your sister hasn't wanted any 'bonding' time until now."

"If she wants to go to Disney, she can take herself, again. Stand your ground, mama. You worked hard for this for you and your daughter."

A third user chimed in, "If your sister had extended an olive branch before she'd heard about the trip then maybe you two would have the kind of relationship that would make you want to invite her. But she didn't and you don't."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.