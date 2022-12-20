Woman Asks If She's Wrong For Allowing Her 22-Year-Old 'Picky Eater' Son To Bring Fast Food To Wedding

A woman is in hot water with her family members after allowing her "picky eater" son to bring fast food into her cousin's wedding—despite the fact he's a 22-year-old grown man.

Posting to the "r/AmITheA--hole" (AITA) subReddit, a forum where people ask for guidance in figuring out if they were in the wrong in a conflict, the woman described how the situation happened.

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that the problem arose because her son "has a limited palate."

She wrote that her 'picky eater' son 'wasn't a fan' of the wedding buffet.

The wedding menu included "a nice soup, salad, tenderloin, bbq beef, pasta, a few other selections," which the Redditor said "was actually really good for wedding food."

But her son, who she named "Johnny" in the post, wanted fast food instead, so when he asked if he could go to a drive-through, she allowed it. But things quickly snowballed from there.

She wrote that "word spread amongst our family where he was going and a few people asked him to bring things back so he did."

Since they were seated next to the dance floor, other guests could "probably smell it." And though the bride and groom seemed not to mind, many others did.

And it sounds like they made a bit of a mess—the Redditor said that "one or two chicken bones did end up in the floor in the venue," which she called "unfortunate."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Redditor writes that "the venue and the family of the bride were appalled"—but she doesn't understand why.

Commenters were quick to explain it to her, with most agreeing that she was out of line.

One commenter laid out the offense for the woman.

They explained that her actions "embarrassed the venue because you all showed publicly you did not like their food" and "angered the bride’s family because they most likely paid a good amount of money for the food you publicly replaced."

They went on to pointedly ask the woman, "If you were invited to a dinner party, would you leave halfway through to get fast food and bring it back to eat at the dinner table?"

Another wrote that the woman "should have arranged something beforehand instead of doing it like this," and was quick to add some additional advice.

"Oh, and stop enabling your adult son, he is 22 ffs."

The woman's son's age shocked another commenter too, especially since she misread the post and assumed the son was 2, rather than 22.

They wrote, "I'm screaming I totally read that as 2 and not 22 and I was like, ok, its not ideal but we all know how toddlers can be... 22? 22????? How embarrassing."

In fact, it was the son's age far more than the fast food itself that had most Redditors agreeing that the woman was in the wrong.

Another commenter wrote, "Imagine being 22 and being unable to put up with food at a wedding, because you need your chicken nuggies."

Some were even more pointed, like a commenter who told the woman's son, "at 22, learn to eat some f--king food like a grown up."

Others reserved their judgment for the woman herself and her parenting skills, like one who mockingly wrote, "'Limited palate' lmao what a baby, and I mean the parent."

And several others posted that there was an easy solution that would have avoided all the drama—simply eating the fast food in the car, out of view.

One Redditor wrote that the woman's son "should have slipped out, eaten, and returned quietly. Letting it be known and eating at the reception is a VERY [a--hole] move."

