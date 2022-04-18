Why Thandiwe Newton May Be Headed For Rehab After Alleged Fight With Channing Tatum On ‘Magic Mike 3’ Set

Actress Thandiwe Newton is rumored to be headed to rehab following her split from her husband, Ol Parker, and her departure from the upcoming 'Magic Mike 3' movie.

Newton had been in London filming the third installment of the 'Magic Mike' series with Channing Tatum when staffers on the set became worried about her health, according to Page Six.

Her agent had flown in from Los Angeles to try and smooth things over, but the 'Westworld' actress later had to be flown back to the States due to concerns for her wellbeing.

Why was Thandiwe Newton removed from 'Magic Mike 3'?

Claims emerged detailing that Newton has been battling emotional and family problems after separating from her husband of 24 years.

Parker also works in the film industry as a director. The couple share three children with, Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, 8.

"Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role," a source told Page Six.

“There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.”

The source also added that Newton had suddenly fired her "UK agent of three years," which caused her US agent, Gaby Morgerman, to "fly in from Los Angeles" and talk to the actress.

“Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn’t take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona, if she agrees to go.”

Newton's reported breakdown comes after it was announced that Salma Hayek would be replacing Newton in the 'Magic Mike' film as the new female lead.

Salma Hayek has replaced Thandiwe Newton in Steven Soderbergh's MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE, co-starring Channing Tatum.



Newton had to step away to deal with “family matters”.



(Source: https://t.co/sjsC0oyBzU) pic.twitter.com/PJCQa60ft3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 13, 2022

In a statement released to Variety, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said, "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.”

Thandiwe Newton and Channing Tatum were reported to have argued on set.

The Sun had reported that Newton and Tatum had been in an argument, which had gotten so heated that Tatum had to drive away from the set.

“They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars,” a crew member claimed, referring to Will Smith's viral slap of Chris Rock onstage. The source continued, “It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated—Channing got into this car and he disappeared.”

The incident between Newton and Tatum had halted production for 11 days, with the source claiming that in the aftermath, Tatum refused to continue working with Newton.

Newton's spokesperson later denied the allegations made by The Sun that alleged Newton and Tatum's argument is what caused her to leave, telling the Daily Mail, "This report is completely inaccurate," and that the two remain on good terms.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.