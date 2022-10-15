The Reason Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Won't Get Married Despite Having 2 Kids Together

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling first met in 2011 and have been together ever since, but the notoriously private couple have never tied the knot.

The pair have been linked since filming "The Place Beyond The Pines" in 2011, where they played a couple with an infant son.

It wasn't long before they welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda, in 2014, followed by their second daughter, Amada, in 2016.

However, even though the two have been together for over a decade, they don't have any plans of getting married anytime soon.

Why aren't Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married?

While there have been countless rumors speculating that Gosling, 41, and Mendes, 48, have gotten married, it's never been true.

During an interview with Chelsea Handler on "Chelsea Lately," Mendes opened up about her thoughts on marriage, admitting that she doesn't believe in it since it was based on old-fashioned beliefs.

"I'm not like anti-marriage or the institution, like for other people," the actress told Handler.

"And I love the idea of a union — that's all very beautiful. But I think, you know, it’s a very old-fashioned, archaic kind of thing. We did it for land originally. How unromantic is that? I think husband and wife, they’re very unsexy words."

Mendes added that she loves seeing older couples who are not married. "I actually think it's really sexy to be with someone in their 50s or 60s and be like 'that's my boyfriend.'"

When asked if Mendes will never get married, the "Hitch" actress said, "Well no, because, it's not personal, it's just the institution… Why? If you love someone and you have a spiritual union, I just personally don't think [I need] a piece of paper because society tells me [is necessary]."

Mendes also revealed that she isn't a fan of "all those wedding shows," calling them "over the top."

The actress has previously spoken about her unconventional views when it comes to family and marriage, once admitting that she didn't see herself as a "family person" until she met Gosling.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby," Mendes told PEOPLE.

"I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

Gosling has also briefly talked about his stance on marriage during an interview with Glamour magazine, revealing that he wasn't sure "guys get married because of finding true love."

"You know, I change my mind every day. That day, I believed," the actor said, referring to his portrayal of Dean in the movie "Blue Valentine."

"But men aren't planning their weddings from the time that we're six. We're putting them off as long as we can, and I think we get married for different reasons."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.