5 Rules Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Make Each Other Follow In Their Relationship

Notoriously private couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are one of Hollywood's longest-lasting pairs.

The two first met during the filming of "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011, where they played a couple with an infant.

It didn't take long before their onscreen chemistry translated offscreen, and the two began dating shortly after.

In 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Esmeralda, and then in 2016, their second daughter, Amada, was born.

Over the last decade that Mendes and Gosling have been together, they've adopted a few rules that help their relationship last long.

Here are 5 rules Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling make each other follow in their relationship.

1. They protect their relationship from the media.

Since Gosling and Mendes started dating, the two have been private about their personal lives.

In 2021, the actress clapped back at a fan on Instagram who accused her of not posting about Gosling or their children on social media because she had "work done" and was embarrassed by the results.

“I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family,” she responded, according to E! News.

“My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media.”

2. They make sure to evenly divide their responsibilities.

During a June 2022 interview with Forbes, Mendes explained that she and Gosling split all of their parental responsibilities.

“I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan,” Mendes said.

“Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this. That we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well. It’s a team effort every day.”

She added that when her daughters see her and Gosling "switching off doing certain things that aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things,” it “creates balance and harmony” within their house.

3. Ryan makes time in his schedule for Eva.

While speaking to "Good Morning America," Gosling spoke about a particular moment while filming "The Gray Man," when he was interrupted during shooting because of a phone call from Mendes.

"The whole sequence hinges on me being handcuffed to this bench," Gosling explained. "And we're in Prague, and there's lots of explosions going off.

"And I was there with Eva and the kids and they were in a hotel nearby and I got a call in the middle of one of the scenes so I hid behind one of the benches and used my free hand."

He revealed that the phone call had come from Mendes, who told him, "How long are these explosions gonna go on because the girls have a piano zoom class?"

4. Eva always keeps a photo of Ryan on her phone.

During an August 2022 Instagram video Mendes posted to her account, fans noticed that she had a photo of Gosling on her lock screen.

According to E! News, Mendes was showing her followers some of her "cleaning must-haves" when fans spotted a black-and-white photo of Gosling on her phone's lock screen.

"The lock screen. God bless you and your family," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another joked that they'd be "constantly cleaning the phone just to see the screensaver randomly and not obsessively."

For Mendes, it's just a matter of keeping Gosling close to her.

5. No sweatpants allowed.

While speaking with Extra in March 2015, Mendes shared her secret rule for keeping Gosling happy at home.

“No, no, no! You can’t do sweatpants,” she joked. “Ladies, number one cause of divorce in America? Sweatpants! No, can’t do that.”

You know what, she’s right!

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.