Nicola Peltz Reveals The Reason She Didn’t Wear A Victoria Beckham Wedding Dress Amid Feud Rumors

Nicola Peltz has finally set the record straight regarding all of the wedding dress rumors and speculations of a feud between her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

For months, rumors have circulated that the two, who were once close, had a falling out in the lead-up to Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding in April.

Fans noticed a lack of interaction between the two on social media and theorized that Peltz's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of one made by the British fashion designer.

Nicola Peltz revealed why she didn't wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria Beckham.

“Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Peltz, 27, said in an interview with Grazia USA.

"I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

The 'Bates Motel' actress continued, saying that the dress was in the process of being designed, with the help of her mom and stylist, before the plans eventually fell through.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom,’" she explained, referring to her close friend and stylist Leslie Fremar, and mother, Claudia.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything," Peltz revealed.

"Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long."

"I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened."

Nicola Peltz’s Valentino Haute Couture wedding dress complimented with a 90s inspired makeup look via Claudia Schiffer, the dress also includes a sweet message by the Valentino team stitched using blue thread for the special day pic.twitter.com/TgasE7ZOJw — talia! (@irisvanmuse) April 11, 2022

Sources claimed Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz were not speaking at the time of the wedding.

The alleged feud even seemed to cause drama at the wedding, with a source telling Page Six that the two women "can't stand each other and don't talk."

Peltz also reportedly didn't want the former Spice Girl "to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”

While talking to Grazia USA, Peltz spoke about the rumors that have plagued her and Victoria.

“When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," Peltz said.

"I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true."

The source added that the "non-stop petty drama" is coming between the Beckham family.

Brooklyn Beckham also spoke to the publication about the rumors.

"To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever," Brooklyn said. "When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together."

Peltz had previously addressed the feud rumors during an interview with Variety in August 2022.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

