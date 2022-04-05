Brooklyn Beckham Signs Prenup Days Before Wedding To Protect Fiancée Nicola Peltz’s Billion-Dollar Fortune

Just days before their upcoming wedding, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are working through the details of their marriage.

The couple are set to wed this weekend in Florida in a lavish ceremony and if they follow in the footsteps of the groom's parents, the pair will likely become an iconic celebrity marriage.

However, despite the Beckhams' fame, it is Peltz's family who are making sure their fortune is protected.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly signed an iron-clad prenup.

According to The Daily Mail, Beckham and Peltz, who are set to marry at Peltz's family's mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, signed the prenup in an effort to protect Peltz's billion-dollar fortune.

Her father, Nelson Peltz, a businessman and investor, is worth a whopping $1.7 billion, whereas Beckham's parents, David and Victoria, are worth $450 million.

“Understandably Nicola and Brooklyn want the entire day to be perfect and their attention to detail is quite astonishing... Money is obviously no object, but nonetheless, they want the day to be a celebration of love, not wealth." a source told the news outlet.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding ceremony is believed to cost $3.9 million.

The news of their prenuptial agreement comes after the price for their wedding was made public. The mansion where the wedding is set to take place this weekend is rumored to have cost $99.8 million, and contains 44,000 square feet right on the beach.

In an interview with Vogue, the couple confirmed that they are having a Jewish ceremony, as Peltz was raised in a Jewish household per her father's faith.

“It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels,” Beckham told Vogue. “I'm excited. I'm wearing a yarmulke.”

The wedding's theme is set to be "Miami society meets British celebrity," and will consist of quite an impressive list of A-list celebrities in attendance, including Victoria's former Spice Girls member Mel B, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsey.

It's even been rumored that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are good friends of the Beckhams, could also be in attendance.

Victoria and David had been invited to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding back in May 2018, as well as Prince William and Kate's wedding in April 2011.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is also set to attend the star-studded wedding and will reportedly be the DJ for the couple's reception.

Nicola Peltz will reportedly wear a Valentino wedding dress.

While many people thought Peltz would work with her mother-in-law and fashion designer, Victoria, when it came to designing her wedding dress, especially since Beckham had designed Peltz's engagement dress, the 'Bates Motel' actress instead hired stylist Leslie Fremar.

Fremar, who has worked for other celebrities including Demi Moore, and Charlize Theron, had visited Valentino with Peltz in Rome where the wedding gown is being designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Peltz and Beckham had first met in 2017, while Peltz was still dating Anwar Hadid, and Beckham had been with singer Madison Beer.

It wasn't until two years after first meeting, following Peltz's breakup with musician Paul Klein and Beckham's split from model Hana Cross, that the couple would start dating.

In 2020, Beckham announced their engagement on his Instagram, writing, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world.”

Peltz also confirmed the two had tied the knot, posting a photo of her and her fiancé with the caption, "you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.