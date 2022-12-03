Why Kate Moss Was 'Scared' & 'Couldn't Get Out Of Bed For Weeks' After Working With Mark Wahlberg

Kate Moss's upsetting experience while working with Mark Wahlberg is being discussed on Twitter amid the release of a new Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

Calvin Klein's latest campaign briefly drew backlash from social media users who want society to never progress or be more inclusive but other people have been quick to quash these regressive views.

Twitter troll posted the 90’s Calvin Klein shoot compared to a newer 2022 ad.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have grown up before the world went mad,” the user wrote.

But another user pointed out there was more behind the beloved 90’s shoot.

I encourage everyone to google how 17 year old Kate Moss says she felt during this modelling shoot, and how she was treated by Mark Wahlberg. Might change your perspective on the advert! https://t.co/wDwDCm2PyW — striking workers appreciator (@_georgina666) November 27, 2022

“I encourage everyone to Google how 17-year-old Kate Moss says she felt during this modeling shoot, and how she was treated by Mark Wahlberg. Might change your perspective on the advert!”

Kate Moss said she was 'scared' while on set with Mark Wahlberg for Calvin Klein.

Moss has opened up about how the shoot was practically traumatic for her.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs,” Moss revealed how she had extreme anxiety over the shoot.

“I really didn’t feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn’t get out of bed,” she said, later revealing she was prescribed Valium to help her get through the shoot.

Moss also said she felt “completely” objectified.

“I think they played on my vulnerability. I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that,” she said.

Moss shared more about her uncomfortable experience on the set in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2012.

“I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18, when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts,” she said.

“It didn’t feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.”

Moss was previously asked to go nude at just 15 years old.

In the same BBC interview, Moss shared a heart-wrenching story of when she was first asked to take off her clothes for the sake of a shoot.

“I had a horrible experience for a bra catalog and I was only 15, probably. He said, ‘Take your top off’ and I took my top off and I was really shy about my body, and he said, ‘Take your bra off.’ I could feel there was something wrong, so I got my stuff and I ran away.”

But unfortunately, Moss felt the pressure of the industry and started modeling nude at 16.

When speaking with Vanity Fair she said, “I see a 16-year-old now, and to ask her to take her clothes off would feel really weird. But they were like, If you don’t do it, then we’re not going to book you again. So I’d lock myself in the toilet and cry and then come out and do it.”

While it’s great to see the change we’ve implemented to help models feel safer in these spaces, there’s no undoing the trauma Moss has experienced.

