Johnny Depp 'Joked' About Giving Kate Moss A 'Severe Beating' In Resurfaced Interview

Ahead of Kate Moss's expected testimony in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, the actor's relationship with his model ex-girlfriend has come under scrutiny.

Those curious about what Moss will say about Depp have resurfaced a disturbing comment made during their relationship.

Johnny Depp talked about giving Kate Moss a 'severe beating' in a Rolling Stone interview.

Back in June 1998, Depp spoke to Rolling Stone about his role in the film 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' which premiered that same year.

In the interview, Depp recalled meeting Hunter S. Thompson, whose novel inspired the film, while in Aspen, Colorado with Moss and her mother.

“In walks Hunter, wielding two cattle prods,” Depp remembered after one of his friends suggested they go to Thompson’s local hangout, the Woody Creek Tavern.

“With serious voltage going up and down. A wand of electricity. You could see it, crackling up. He’s not a disappointment at all.”

Thompson and Depp hit it off immediately, with the latter saying he had been "laughing constantly."

“He zeroes in on faults and good points immediately," Depp continued. "I was with Kate, and I think he went straight for the romance jugular, s--t like whether I beat her enough. I probably told him, ‘Yeah, she gets a severe beating.'”

Depp doesn't go into any more detail about the comment, moving on to talk about his childhood, saying, "I’d grown up around guns. My father was a real gun fanatic; I shot guns when I was eight years old.”

The actor's comments come after Moss is set to testify in the ongoing defamation trial between Depp and Amber Heard via video link on Wednesday.

Amber Heard's claims about Kate Moss are expected to be called into question.

Moss was referenced earlier in the trial by Heard, who told the court about an altercation that had happened between her younger sister, Whitney Henriquez, and Depp back in 2015.

Heard said Henriquez was near a staircase "in the line of fire … trying to get Johnny to stop," which reminded her of a rumored incident between Moss and Depp.

"[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard testified. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

"And I swung at him," Heard continued. "In all of my relationship, to date, with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face."

After Heard mentioned Moss, Depp's lawyers were seen fist-pumping, presumably because it allowed them to bring the model in to possibly dispel the alleged incident.

Heard had also brought up Moss during her testimony at Depp's U.K, defamation trial against The Sun back in 2020.

"I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs," Heard previously stated while describing the 2015 fight involving her sister and Depp. "I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind."

Moss, who dated Depp for four years before splitting in 1997, has never publicly accused Depp of pushing her down the stairs or being abusive towards her in any way during their relationship.

Despite that, the former couple was often spotted shouting at each other in public.

There were also rumors of an argument in 1994 between the former couple that led to Depp trashing their hotel room. Police reported having found Depp "in a state of possible intoxication" and Moss uninjured.

