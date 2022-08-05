TikTok Star Reveals New Boyfriend After Mormon ‘Soft Swinging’ Scandal

TikTok's most infamous Mormon mom Taylor Frankie Paul has a new boyfriend after separating from her husband amid her "soft swinging" scandal.

Paul made headlines in May after announcing her split from Tate Paul, revealing that the couple had been in an open marriage when she broke the rules of their spouse-swapping agreement by "going all the way" with one of the husbands in their swinging group without consulting Tate.

However, it appears Paul is moving on from the whole catastrophe with a new man.

Who is Taylor Frankie Paul's boyfriend?

Paul is now dating a man named Dakota Mortensen.

The mom-of-two shared a video of her new boyfriend by replying to a comment asking, "Where's the guy you cheated with." She captioned her video, "I will not be sharing this one," before tagging Mortensen.

While she didn't give much detail about her new boyfriend, Mortensen's Instagram states he moved from Idaho to Utah and is a real estate agent and owns a tile company called Basin Tiling, and is also a recovering addict.

Mortensen also has a TikTok as well, which he posts to daily, but comments on his most recent are already accusing Mortensen of cheating on Paul, "He's cheating on you lmao," one user commented, with Paul replying, "can't cheat on a single girl boo."

While he is still an enigma to many of us, Paul has reported she won't be indulging in the activities that she previously did with her former husband, and now everyone is wondering how long this relationship will last.

What happened between Taylor Paul and her former husband, Tate?

Paul announced her split from her husband in a viral TikTok, ending their marriage after first tying the knot in 2016.

Tate is a district manager for AdvancedMD and a sales manager for a private organization, and after a seven to eight-month romance, the couple wed on August 7, 2016.

On August 31, 2017, Paul announced the birth of their first child Indy Paul and then three years later, she announced the birth of their second child, Ocean Paul, on June 18 2020.

Paul confirmed their divorce on Instagram writing, "The last eight days have been the most pain I've ever felt in my life. Been grieving and mourning with family and friends the loss of my family not being together anymore. Tate and I are divorcing; however, I will always love him deeply; however, it's what's best for us. Long, painful road ahead, but I'm hopeful it goes up from here."

She then gained notoriety on TikTok after revealing that she and other members of the Mormon community were practicing "soft swinging," which allowed you to get physical with another member of the community but not go all the way.

Paul has never revealed the identity of the man she had an affair with but fans on Reddit have theorized that the man is named Brayden Rowley.

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.