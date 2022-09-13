Why PnB Rock's Girlfriend Is Being Blamed For Rapper's Death After Fatal Shooting

Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, is being cruelly targeted by online trolls after his passing.

The musician was fatally shot during a restaurant robbery in South Los Angeles on September 12, and many of his fans are blaming his girlfriend for his death.

PnB Rock, 30, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been dining at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles when he was approached by the shooter. The two began arguing before the suspect shot Allen and made off with multiple items.

The "Selfish" rapper's girlfriend was with him when he was shot.

Who is PnB Rock's girlfriend?

Stephanie Sibounheuang was in a relationship with the rapper at the time of his death.

The couple had been on and off for several years, though the initial start of their relationship is not publicly known.

Stephanie Sibounheuang shared her and PnB Rock's location before the shooting.

Many of Allen's fans have taken to social media to pin the blame on Sibounheuang, who had posted the location of where she and Allen had been eating moments before the shooter had walked in.

Others have chosen to defend Sibounheuang, arguing that people should be blaming the suspect who killed Allen instead of his girlfriend, who couldn't have known a tragedy like that would happen.

Among those supporters was Cardi B who deemed it "inconsiderate" to blame Sibounheuang.

I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock and Stephanie Sibounheuang share a daughter.

The couple's daughter, Xuri Li Sibounheuang, 2, was born in March 2020.

Allen also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Sibounheuang is best known for being a model and influencer, as well as being the creator of her fashion brand Yi Minx and Angel Energy, according to her now-deleted Instagram.

Her Instagram account has since been deactivated following the shooting of her boyfriend.

In early 2022, it was reported that the couple had broken up and Sibounheuang was rumored to be dating rapper Almighty Jay. Though in March 2022, Allen made a public Instagram post, that has since been deleted, declaring his love for his girlfriend.

"It was a point in time when I felt like it was somethin better out there in the world for me… and I neglected everything I had at home chasin this feelin of emptiness…" he wrote. "You might just lose the very thing that made you happy after all…"

The rapper's death was confirmed by his label, Atlantic Records, in a statement posted to Instagram.

"This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss," the statement read. "PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.