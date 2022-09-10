Kid Cudi & Lil Wayne's Private Chef Roasted For What She Cooks For The Rappers After Sharing Video At Work

A private chef to the stars is being roasted on social media for her "basic" recipes following a TikTok video that shows what she does in a day working for music industry icons.

Known as Chef Morghan on social media, the "traveling private chef," according to her Instagram, routinely documents the different meals she makes as well as the famous clients she cooks for on her TikTok account.

One particular TikTok video, however, garnered mass amounts of attention as people on social media roasted Chef Morghan, calling the recipes she makes "basic" and "bland."

The private chef shared what it's like working for Kid Cudi and Lil Wayne.

In the now-deleted video titled "Day in my life as a private chef for Kid Cudi," Morghan took viewers through her routine, including the breakfast and lunch meals she cooked for the "Pursuit Of Happiness" rapper.

Imagine hiring a chef and this is what they make…smh pic.twitter.com/d2FtNvW4Ov — shy shy (@honeyswettrap) August 30, 2022

She showed viewers the strawberry-banana smoothie, eggs, pancakes, and bacon, and then a cheeseburger alongside some frozen French fries.

After posting the video it immediately went viral and received not-so-stellar reviews from people online, who criticized the chef for the meals she'd made.

“We [really] using the title 'chef' loosely these days,” commented one user, while another added: “They can literally hire me to do a better job," with others finding fault with her using frozen French fries instead of making them from scratch.

However, others were quick to defend the chef, pointing out that Cudi probably requested Morghan to make those meals for him.

i’m going to go out on a limb and assume he requested this because she mentioned that he’s particular in the video. also, what’s this increase in tearing down BW professionals lately? https://t.co/s789dlDQWc — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) August 31, 2022

"Everybody is complaining about her cooking. She’s been HIS chef for a while now. I’m pretty sure she is cooking the way he likes… because she’s HIS private chef," one user wrote.

Another user added: "A lot of people that aren’t chefs have a lot to say about this. Clients have outrageous requests believe it or not. If you’ve never been a private Chef for anyone please just be quiet."

"This is actually so stupid because if he wanted something else made he’d tell her to do so or hire someone else like please use y’all’s brains sometimes people just want a simple, easy breakfast," a third user pointed out.

Along with showing the meals she cooks for Cudi, Chef Morghan also documented the recipes that she does for rapper Lil Wayne, which included pizza, tacos, and spaghetti & meatballs.

According to her website, Chef Morghan's cooking experience "dates back to being a kid, I burst into the culinary scene on a more serious level back in 2016."

She now works as a "clinically trained personal chef" and a "food blogger" in Southern California.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.