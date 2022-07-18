Johnny Depp Fans Speculate On Identity Of ‘Mystery Woman’ Seen With Him During Italy Trip

Post-defamation trial, Johnny Depp has been touring his latest music releases around Europe, alongside Grammy-award winning Jeff Beck.

Most recently, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, Depp was spotted arriving at a rehearsal in Arena Santa Giuliana in Italy as he prepared to perform at the Umbria Jazz Festival — but he wasn’t alone.

Johnny Depp was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy.

In all smiles, blue jeans, and a white t-shirt, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor arrived alongside a red-haired woman who opted for the green tee and jean shorts instead.

Johnny Depp is seen arriving to a rehearsal with a red-haired mystery woman ahead of his performance at the Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy



Depp took the stage looking cool as ever with a metallic electric guitar pic.twitter.com/jk8eRuZtLi — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) July 18, 2022

In black boots, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed fedora hat, Depp looked trendy as ever stepping out of the white van and heading over to rehearsal, where he would perform as a special guest with Beck.

As the pair stepped out of the vehicle, the 59-year-old actor helped her out of the van, holding her bag for her as she collected her things and was able to continue forward to the rehearsal with Depp.

According to the DailyMail, Depp will be staying at the Brufani hotel during the Umbria Jazz festival, which happens to be the same hotel that the mystery woman is staying at.

Johnny Depp's new 'mystery' woman has caught the attention of fans.

Fans online have started to speculate who the mystery woman besides Depp is, spurring up rumors of a new romance following his success during the Heard v. Depp trial.

The woman did appear to be smiling a lot in the photos taken by Focus Tuscany, but maybe she’s just a huge fan of Depp’s.

Some people speculated that she could just be someone at the venue who was tasked to work with Depp — guide him to where he needed to go and provide him with whatever he needed.

In one video taken by a passerby, Depp can be seen with a couple of bodyguards on both sides of him while the red-haired woman walks in front of him when he spots the camera and stops to wave at his fans.

Towards the end of his trial against Amber Heard, Depp was active in his musical pursuits, confirming to have teamed up with Beck to create a 13-track album titled “18,” which was received by critics very negatively.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck told Billboard in an interview. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again so that just became the album title too.”

The Guardian gave it a two out of five and called it “a dull display of colossal self-pity.”

UK newspaper The Times said that “it sounds like it was written by an incel.” The album contained many lyrics that fans think reference Heard, including ones labeling her "a dog."

