Juror In Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s Trial Reveals The ‘Fiasco’ Claim That Ruined Her Case

A juror in the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial is speaking out about the decision made in court on June 1.

The seven-person jury determined that Heard had defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 article in which she insinuated he had been abusive to her during their marriage.

The controversial verdict divided fans of the former couple but now the juror is clarifying what caused that decision.

The juror believes Amber Heard was the aggressor in the relationship, not Johnny Depp.

Speaking exclusively to Good Morning America, the juror addressed the verdict anonymously due to the court's decision to keep names sealed for a year.

The male juror, one of five men on the jury, found Heard's testimony unrealistic. He claimed several members of the jury found it odd that she turned to face them while under cross-examination.

"The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury, all of us were very uncomfortable," the juror said.

The juror noted how one moment Heard would be crying while recalling Depp's alleged abuse but then would change her expression seconds later.

The juror used the term crocodile tears.

This sentiment was also expressed by an alleged juror who spoke on TikTok — it is unclear if this is the same juror who spoke to GMA.

"From the very beginning when Amber Heard was testifying, everything just seemed so off with how she kept making eye contact with me and it made me extremely uncomfortable to where I would no longer look over at her when she was giving her answers," the juror on TikTok said.

Instead, the jury felt Johnny Depp's statements were more authentic.

For Depp, the juror said, "A lot of the jury felt what he was saying, at the end of the day, was more believable. He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions."

Many on the jury agreed that Depp's emotional state was "stable" throughout the trial, and his expressions were more authentic.

The juror said a revelation about Amber Heard's divorce settlement was 'a fiasco for her.'

He says learning that Heard had wrongfully insinuated that she gave her $7 million to charity poked holes in her testimony.

The revelation that she did not donate was damaging for Heard; as the juror puts it, it was "a fiasco for her."

The juror said social media did not influence the verdict.

He disputed claims made by Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, that outside influences made the jury side with Depp in the outcome of the trial.

The male juror said, "We followed the evidence... Myself and at least two other jurors don't use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it."

