Colin Farrell's 'Wife' Reveals Why Their Marriage Was Never Legalized

Colin Farrell has made a name for himself for both his performances as an actor and his off-screen relationships with a string of famous women.

The Dublin-born Irish actor, whose father and uncle both played for the famous football team Shamrock Rovers, is 46 years old and seems to be perpetually dating.

The 2023 Oscar nominee has been romantically linked to Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, and Demi Moore — though none of those relationships were ever officially confirmed.

Is Colin Farrell married?

While he’s been known to date various women, he’s never been married, at least not in the legal sense of the word.

He’s often referred to as one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood.

Colin Farrell has never been married but he was once speculated to have a wife.

The Irish actor wed English actress and singer Amelia Warner in a non-legally binding ceremony during a vacation to Tahiti.

They were married for four months in 2001, according to People Magazine.

Farrell met Warren in 2000, at the premiere of the movie "Quills," in which Warner co-starred alongside Kate Winslet.

The two unofficially tied the knot on the French Polynesian island when he was 25 and she was 19. Farrell apparently got Warren’s nickname “Millie” tattooed on his ring finger.

Warner would later joke about the "marriage," explaining why it never led to a real wedding.

"We had a ceremony on a beach in Tahiti that was by no means legal and we knew it wasn't. It was just a thing we did on holiday. We went shark feeding and then we did that. We booked them both on the activities desk at the hotel," she told The Sun, via Digital Spy.

"It really wasn't this secret wedding that no one was invited to," she said. "It was lovely, it was silly, it was sweet but by no means was it a serious thing and I think my mom thought it was quite funny."

They ended their short-lived relationship in 2001. Warner married Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan in 2013.

Colin Farrell has two children from relationships with ex-girlfriends.

After his breakup with Warner, Farrell went on to date model Kim Bordenave, with whom he had his first child, James Padraig, in 2003.

The couple broke up in 2007, the same year that Farrell revealed that his son has a rare genetic disorder called Angelman Syndrome.

Symptoms of Angelman Syndrome include developmental delays, balance issues, and lack of speech. Farrell has commented that "I've never thought of my son as being someone with a disability. It goes back to special needs and what is a disability and what isn’t.”

The devoted Dad then dated Irish medical student Muireann McDonnell from 2007 until 2008.

He also dated English writer Emma Forrest for a year until their split, which Forrest wrote about in her memoir "The Voice in My Head."

The "In Bruges" actor then dated Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus from 2009 to 2010. The two met on the set of the movie Ondine. The couple welcomed a son, Henry Tadeusz, in 2009.

In his acceptance speech for winning the Golden Globe for his role in the movie "The Banshees of Inisheerin," Farrell dedicated the award to sons James, 19, and Henry, 13, calling them “the loves of his life.”

